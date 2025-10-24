DOW INVESTOR DEADLINE TUESDAY: Dow Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - RGRD

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Dow class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at ....

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Dow, through its subsidiaries, provides various materials science solutions for packaging, infrastructure, mobility, and consumer applications.

The Dow class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dow's ability to mitigate macroeconomic and tariff-related headwinds, as well as to maintain the financial flexibility needed to support its lucrative dividend, was overstated; and (ii) the true scope and severity of the foregoing headwinds' negative impacts on Dow's business and financial condition was understated, particularly with respect to competitive and pricing pressures, softening global sales, and demand for Dow's products, as well as an oversupply of products in Dow's global markets.

The Dow class action lawsuit further alleges that on June 23, 2025 BMO Capital downgraded its recommendation on Dow to“Underperform” from“Market Perform” while also cutting its price target on Dow's stock to $22.00 per share from $29.00 per share, citing sustained weakness across key end markets and mounting pressure on Dow's dividend. Following this news, Dow's stock price fell by more than 3%, the complaint alleges.

Then, the complaint further alleges that on July 24, 2025, Dow reported a second quarter of 2025 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.42, significantly larger than the approximate $0.17 to $0.18 per share loss expected by analysts and net sales of $10.1 billion, representing a 7.3% year-over-year decline and missing consensus estimates by $130 million,“reflecting declines in all operating segments.” Dow's CEO, defendant Jim Fitterling, blamed these disappointing results on“the lower-for-longer earnings environment that our industry is facing, amplified by recent trade and tariff uncertainties,” while providing a dour outlook marked by“signs of oversupply from newer market entrants who are exporting to various regions at anti-competitive economics,” it is alleged. Dow also revealed that it was cutting its dividend in half, from $0.70 per share to only $0.35 per share, citing the need for“financial flexibility amidst a persistently challenging macroeconomic environment,” the Dow class action lawsuit further alleges. Following this news, Dow's stock price fell by more than 17%, the complaint alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Dow securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Dow class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Dow class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Dow class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Dow class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.