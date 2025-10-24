Azerbaijani Oil Hits New Heights In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, rose by $3.3, or 5.2 percent, on October 23 from the previous level, reaching $66.75 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude also went up by $3.3, or 5.36 percent, to $64.81 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude grew by $3.32, or 6.59 percent, to $53.72 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea also rose by $3.32, or 5.34 percent, to $65.53 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.