Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-23 03:15:52
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - ADF Group Inc: Announced that CEO Jean Paschini, and CFO Jean-François Boursier will host a conference call on October 29 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) to discuss the acquisition of Groupe LAR. ADF Group Inc shares T are trading up $0.23 at $7.69.

Baystreet.ca

