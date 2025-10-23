Pixalate Releases Global Top 25 Most Popular Connected TV (CTV) Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distribution (Vmvpd) Apps Reports For Q3 2025: 'Plex' No. 1 On Apple TV, Tubi Leads On Roku
|Rank
|App Name
|App Store ID
|1
|Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies
|383457673
|2
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|905401434
|3
|Pluto TV: Stream Movies/Shows
|751712884
|4
|Hulu: Stream TV shows & movies
|376510438
|5
|Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
|1508186374
Samsung Smart TV
|Rank
|App Name
|App Store ID
|1
|SAMSUNG TV PLUS
|G15147002586
|2
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|G19068012619
|3
|Sling TV
|G17198010041
|4
|Tubi - Free Movies & TV
|G15115002089
|5
|Plex
|G00002687241
Roku
|Rank
|App Name
|App Store ID
|1
|Tubi - Free Movies & TV
|41468
|2
|The Roku Channel
|151908
|3
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|43465
|4
|Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows
|74519
|5
|Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream
|46041
Amazon Fire TV
|Rank
|App Name
|App Store ID
|1
|Pluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TV
|tjiraB00KDSGIPK
|2
|Plex: Stream Movies & TV
|B004Y1WCDE
|3
|Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows
|B075NTHVJW
|4
|Sling TV
|B00ODC5N80
|5
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News
|B019DCHDZK
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate
