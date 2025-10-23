BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Cleans Yamuna Ghats In His Constituency For Chhath Festival

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) With Chhath Mahaparv festivities round the corner, Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is pulling out all stops to spruce up the ghats along the Yamuna river, for easy and convenient gathering of devotees during the four-day festival.

BJP MP from North-East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, visited Wazirabad Chhath ghat in his constituency on Thursday and participated in the cleanliness drive.

He also inspected the route to ghats, cleanliness campaigns and the preparations for hassle-free assembly of 'Chhath Vratis' at the riverbanks.

The BJP lawmaker took to X to share the pictures of him offering 'Shramdaan' at the Wazirabad Chhath ghat and called upon the volunteers and workers to participate in the cleanliness drive as it was a collective responsibility to ensure clean, safe and secure ghats for the devotees.

“Today, I inspected Ram Ghat located in Wazirabad in my Lok Sabha constituency and participated in the Shramdaan at the Chhath Ghat. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh Ji, Timarpur MLA Surya Prakash Khatri Ji, District President U.K. Chaudhary Ji, along with many workers, were present,” he wrote in a post.

He further stated that the state government, as well as the Centre, was working to ensure that the 'Chhath vratis' do not face any problems during their visits to ghats.

The Chhath Puja, starting from October 25, will see devotees follow strict rituals, fasting, and also morning-evening gatherings at the Yamuna ghats for offering prayers to the Lord Sun.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, in a recent review meet, also instructed the party MPs, MLAs, Councillors and the party's public representatives to take part in cleanliness drives undertaken at the ghats in their localities, where Chhath Puja will be held.

Notably, Chhath Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, primarily observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Dedicated to the worship of Lord Surya (the Sun God) and his sister Chhathi Maiya, the festival emphasises purity, gratitude, and the well-being of one's family.