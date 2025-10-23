FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Trophy To Be Showcased At Aspire Park, Lusail Boulevard This Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 set to kick off in less than two weeks, fans will have the opportunity to see the prestigious trophy, as part of a trophy experience tour led by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) ahead of the tournament.

The trophy will make its way to the following venues this weekend, where fans can take photographs with the prestigious trophy and learn more about the upcoming tournament:

. Aspire Park: October 24, Friday, 6pm-8pm

. Lusail Boulevard: October 25, Saturday, 6pm-8pm

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 will take place at the state-of-the-art Competition Complex at Aspire Zone from November 3-27. The tournament will see as many as eight matches a day, for a total of 104 matches.

Fans can purchase FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 tickets at: . Tickets will be available as a Day Pass for QAR 20, which will enable fans to attend multiple matches a day as well as cultural and entertainment activities taking place around matches, in what will be an electrifying football festival-like atmosphere.

Fans can also purchase a Prime Pass, which will enable them to reserve seats for high demand matches. Supporters of the Qatar national team can avail the Follow My Team ticket, which will enable them to attend all matches of the Qatari U-17 team during the group stage.

All tickets will be digital and will include wheelchair accessible seating options for disabled fans.