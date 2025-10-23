Who Was Boopathy? Tamil Actress Manorama's Son Passes Away At 70

Aachi Manorama was one of the reigning actresses in the Tamil film industry. Her only son, Boopathy, passed away today due to breathing difficulties. He was 70 years old.

Manorama can be called a treasure of Tamil cinema. Whether it was comedy or character roles, she would nail them. She passed away in 2015. Her loss was a great one for Tamil cinema. Even though she is gone, her films still hold a special place in people's hearts.

Actress Manorama had only one son, named Boopathy. He also acted in movies. Boopathy made his cinema debut in actor Visu's film 'Kudumbam Oru Kadambam'. After that, he acted in small roles. Manorama, who loved her son dearly, even produced a film for him called 'Thoorathu Pachai'. But the film failed.

Since cinema didn't work out for him, Boopathy turned to television serials and acted in them for a few years. But he couldn't shine much there either. Boopathy was married and has a son named Rajarajan and two daughters, Meenakshi and Abirami. For the past few days, Boopathy was suffering from breathing difficulties and was receiving treatment at a hospital.

But he passed away this morning as the treatment was unsuccessful. Film celebrities and relatives are paying their last respects in person. It has been announced that the final rites for Manorama's son Boopathy will be held on October 24th at 3 PM at the Kannammapettai crematorium. Until then, his body is kept for public homage.