Zelensky Orders Deployment of Naval Crews to Türkiye, UK
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has commanded the dispatch of military personnel to Türkiye and the United Kingdom to operate Ukrainian naval vessels currently stationed in those nations.
This directive, initially revealed in September, awaited parliamentary consent before being enacted, which occurred after Zelensky’s signature on Wednesday.
Once a powerful maritime force inherited from the Soviet era, Ukraine’s navy has endured prolonged neglect and significant setbacks amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Today, the fleet is mainly composed of smaller vessels provided by international allies, many of which are docked beyond Ukrainian borders.
Under Zelensky’s order, 106 servicemen will be sent to Türkiye to staff the Hetman Ivan Mazepa, an Ada-class corvette that began construction in 2021.
Upon completion of its current sea trials, this vessel is anticipated to serve as the flagship of Ukraine’s naval forces.
Moreover, 540 sailors and 20 commanding officers will be assigned to the UK to operate five minehunter ships previously handed over by the British, Dutch, and Belgian navies.
The official decree states that Ukrainian crews will receive training prior to fully taking control of the vessels.
The government has projected the initial cost of this deployment at approximately $3.2 million.
