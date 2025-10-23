403
Yandex Türkiye Rolls Out Yandex Ads Boost Platform
(MENAFN) Yandex Türkiye announced the launch of Yandex Ads Boost on Wednesday, a comprehensive advertising and analytics platform aimed at empowering mobile app and game developers to increase revenue and broaden their reach in both local and international markets.
This innovative solution consolidates analytics and in-app monetization tools within a single interface, giving developers full control over their growth strategies from start to finish.
Built on the robust AppMetrica infrastructure, Yandex Ads Boost delivers in-depth data analytics and user behavior tracking tailored for tech, product, growth, and marketing teams. Developers gain real-time insights into app performance, evaluate the impact of various ad formats and placements, and access vital metrics including retention rates, lifetime value (LTV), conversion funnels, audience demographics, and revenue analytics.
Leveraging a global advertising network encompassing over 600,000 advertisers and more than 60 demand-side platforms (DSPs), Yandex Ads Boost supports sustained revenue generation while prioritizing brand safety through advanced technologies.
The company plans to enhance the platform shortly with new user acquisition and in-app purchase capabilities, aiming to build a seamless, all-encompassing ecosystem for mobile app development and growth.
“We see great potential in Türkiye”
Veronika Zueva, head of Yandex Ads Türkiye, emphasized that Yandex Ads Boost was created to unify marketing teams, product managers, and growth experts on a single data dashboard.
“We have a large Yandex Advertising Network, which includes more than 60 DSPs, over 600,000 advertisers, and around 30,000 mobile apps already benefiting from our ecosystem,” Zueva told media.
She added that the platform’s intuitive, all-in-one interface allows developers to manage ad monetization, analytics, and mediation effortlessly, streamlining the entire process.
“It has also a low entry threshold. We provide a wide range of basic and custom events for free, allowing developers to try the platform easily and see its value right away,” she noted.
Highlighting Türkiye’s rapid digital advancement, Zueva stated: “We are very invested in Türkiye. The country has around 80% mobile penetration and an even higher internet penetration rate. Globally, Türkiye ranks 8th in app downloads, which clearly shows its strong digital growth. We see great potential in this market and are excited to continue expanding here.”
Zueva further revealed that a new user acquisition feature will be introduced soon “to allow our mobile app publishers to attract new users with our support.”
