Spicejet Delhi-Patna Flight Returns Mid-Air Due To Technical Issue

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Chhath, a Patna-bound SpiceJet aircraft returned to Delhi on Thursday morning shortly after take-off following a technical issue.

According to SpiceJet, flight SG 497, which was operating from Delhi to Patna with a Boeing 737 aircraft, made a normal landing at the Delhi airport and all passengers were safely deplaned.

However, the airline did not share details about the number of passengers on board.

“On October 23, SpiceJet flight SG 497 operating from Delhi to Patna returned back to Delhi after take-off due to a technical issue,” the airline said in a statement.

“The aircraft landed normally and passengers were deplaned safely. An alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers, which is now en route to Patna,” the airline added.

The incident adds to a series of technical issues reported by the budget carrier in recent months.

Earlier, on September 12, a SpiceJet flight operating from Kandla (Gujarat) to Mumbai lost an outer wheel during take-off but landed safely in Mumbai.

“On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found at the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely,” an SpiceJet spokesperson said on September 12.

The Q400 aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and taxied to the terminal under its own power after landing, the airline had said at the time.

More recently, a Kathmandu-bound SpiceJet flight faced a suspected tailpipe fire at Delhi airport but safely returned to the bay.

The airline clarified that no warnings or indications were observed in the cockpit, and the pilots returned as a precautionary measure.

SpiceJet, which has been dealing with financial and operational challenges, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 234 crore in the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26, compared to a profit of Rs 158 crore in the same period last year.

The airline attributed the losses to grounded aircraft and the costs of bringing them back into service, along with reduced leisure travel due to geopolitical tensions.