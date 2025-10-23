403
EU to Target Russia with New Sanctions Package
(MENAFN) The European Union has reached consensus on a fresh sanctions package targeting Moscow, including a commitment to further curb gas and oil imports, a German news agency reported Wednesday.
Sources cited by media reveal the package will name four Chinese oil companies accused of evading Western sanctions. Although member states have agreed on the final text, its formal adoption was delayed due to Slovakia’s reservations “on unrelated matters,” according to an earlier media report. However, a journalist, referencing the Danish presidency, confirmed the last holdout has withdrawn its veto, with official approval anticipated by Thursday morning.
In September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the 19th sanctions package linked to the Ukraine conflict, targeting “refiners, oil traders, [and] petrochemical companies in third countries, including China,” accused of aiding Moscow in circumventing sanctions. Indian firms could also face scrutiny under the new measures.
The package further proposes banning imports of Russian liquefied natural gas into EU markets, blacklisting 118 vessels described by Brussels as part of a Russian “shadow fleet,” and imposing a full transaction embargo on major Russian energy traders Rosneft and Gazpromneft.
Since the 2022 Ukraine conflict escalation, Russia has become one of the leading oil suppliers to China and India. Both nations resist Western pressure to reduce their dependence on Russian crude, citing domestic economic priorities and national interests. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cautioned Western countries against adopting a “colonial” attitude toward China and India, warning against efforts to “punish” them for maintaining trade ties with Moscow.
