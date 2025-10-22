Achieve Near-Instant Transfers On Ethereum Mainnet Today!

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum transactions are now lightning-fast thanks to innovative technology from Primev, an Ethereum infrastructure platform. This new development promises to drastically reduce confirmation times, streamlining activities such as token transfers, smart contract interactions, and NFT minting - all at speeds comparable to high-performance layer 1 blockchains. As blockchain scalability remains a core focus, Primev's breakthrough in transaction preconfirmation could have significant implications for the crypto ecosystem.



Primev introduces FAST RPC, enabling Ethereum transactions to be preconfirmed within 200 milliseconds.

The rapid preconfirmation offers near-instant transaction confirmation similar to high-speed layer 1 blockchains like Sui.

Primev's demonstration showcased ETH transfers via MetaMask completing in under 400ms.

Current widely-used RPCs, such as Infura and Alchemy, are slower but more battle-tested under heavy network loads. Primev's technology could offer faster on-chain interactions without needing to move to layer 2 solutions.

Ethereum, long celebrated for its versatile blockchain platform, continues to push the boundaries of transaction speed and efficiency. Primev, a rising player in the Ethereum infrastructure scene, has announced its groundbreaking FAST RPC (Remote Procedure Call) technology, which allows transactions to be preconfirmed and ready for inclusion into blocks in under 200 milliseconds. This rapid confirmation speeds up a broad array of blockchain activities-from ETH transfers and smart contract interactions to minting NFTs-making Ethereum more competitive with high-speed layer 1 blockchains such as Sui.

Preconfirmation signals an early indication from block builders that a transaction is likely to be included in the next block, while block inclusion refers to the transaction actually being added to the ledger. Primev's innovation connects crypto wallets to blockchain nodes more efficiently, reducing latency and enabling near-instantaneous onchain operations. In a live demonstration shared on social media, Primev founder Murat Akdeniz completed a transfer of ETH via MetaMask, with the transaction preconfirmed in just 377 milliseconds and included in the same block.

Akdeniz stated that his team has been working for over two years to significantly accelerate Ethereum's transaction speeds. While the current success is promising, the broader Ethereum developer community remains cautious. The established RPC providers, like Infura and Alchemy, which serve hundreds of thousands of builders and facilitate billions of dollars in transactions annually, have proven their robustness under heavy loads, though they are ultimately slower than Primev's solution.

Primev's fast RPC offers an alternative for users who want quicker transaction processing on Ethereum mainnet without resorting to layer 2 solutions. Its setup is straightforward: users can connect a compatible crypto wallet such as MetaMask or WalletConnect and replace existing RPC endpoints with Primev's. Before using the system, users need to deposit funds into Primev's“gas tank” wallet to cover transaction fees.

This technological leap could redefine user experience on Ethereum by making onchain transactions more seamless and instant, contributing to blockchain scalability and broader adoption of crypto assets and decentralized applications.

