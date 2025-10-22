403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
From Cleanup To Discipline: Brazil's IRB Brasil Re Delivers Another Profitable Month
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian reinsurer IRB (Re) posted a net profit of R$35.7 million ($6.74 million) in August, up 23% from a year earlier though slightly below July's R$39.2 million ($7.40 million).
The company's loss ratio-the share of premiums that goes to pay claims-fell to 55.8% from 58.1% in July and 65.7% a year ago.
That improvement helped produce a positive underwriting result of R$60.2 million ($11.36 million), a sign the core book is earning more from premiums than it pays out in claims.
Premium volumes were lower after a heavy renewal month. Gross written premiums came to R$354.4 million ($66.87 million) in August versus R$1.22 billion ($230.19 million) in July; retained premiums were R$269.1 million ($50.77 million), down from R$445.4 million ($84.04 million).
That swing is common in reinsurance: large contracts often renew at set points on the calendar, concentrating business in certain months and thinning it in others.
The story behind the story is about discipline. IRB has been prioritizing risk selection and pricing after earlier years of pressure on results.
Reinsurance Gains Hint at a Healthier Regional Risk Market
A mid-50s loss ratio suggests fewer or less severe claims against the premiums the company keeps, which is what reinsurers need to compound capital over time.
Positive underwriting in a lighter month for premiums is the stronger signal here: profitability is not just riding a volume spike; it is coming from better claims behavior.
Markets shrugged in the moment-shares edged 0.06% lower to R$46.44 ($8.77) around late morning in São Paulo-but the bigger question for investors and counterparties is whether this claims trend can hold into the next contract cycles.
Why this matters: Reinsurers set the price and availability of risk cover that underpins mortgages, infrastructure, energy projects, and agribusiness across Latin America-one of the world's most climate-exposed and rapidly urbanizing regions.
When a major local reinsurer shows steadier claims and earns its underwriting margin, it supports capacity and pricing stability for global insurers writing Brazilian and regional risk.
In plain terms: better underwriting today helps keep insurance available and affordable tomorrow for companies and consumers far beyond Brazil's borders.
The company's loss ratio-the share of premiums that goes to pay claims-fell to 55.8% from 58.1% in July and 65.7% a year ago.
That improvement helped produce a positive underwriting result of R$60.2 million ($11.36 million), a sign the core book is earning more from premiums than it pays out in claims.
Premium volumes were lower after a heavy renewal month. Gross written premiums came to R$354.4 million ($66.87 million) in August versus R$1.22 billion ($230.19 million) in July; retained premiums were R$269.1 million ($50.77 million), down from R$445.4 million ($84.04 million).
That swing is common in reinsurance: large contracts often renew at set points on the calendar, concentrating business in certain months and thinning it in others.
The story behind the story is about discipline. IRB has been prioritizing risk selection and pricing after earlier years of pressure on results.
Reinsurance Gains Hint at a Healthier Regional Risk Market
A mid-50s loss ratio suggests fewer or less severe claims against the premiums the company keeps, which is what reinsurers need to compound capital over time.
Positive underwriting in a lighter month for premiums is the stronger signal here: profitability is not just riding a volume spike; it is coming from better claims behavior.
Markets shrugged in the moment-shares edged 0.06% lower to R$46.44 ($8.77) around late morning in São Paulo-but the bigger question for investors and counterparties is whether this claims trend can hold into the next contract cycles.
Why this matters: Reinsurers set the price and availability of risk cover that underpins mortgages, infrastructure, energy projects, and agribusiness across Latin America-one of the world's most climate-exposed and rapidly urbanizing regions.
When a major local reinsurer shows steadier claims and earns its underwriting margin, it supports capacity and pricing stability for global insurers writing Brazilian and regional risk.
In plain terms: better underwriting today helps keep insurance available and affordable tomorrow for companies and consumers far beyond Brazil's borders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment