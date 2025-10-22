Multifamily Modular And Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?The market size for multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction has seen significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $52.12 billion in 2024 to $55.5 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The remarkable growth in the historic period was due to factors such as urbanization patterns, affordability and cost-effectiveness, sustainable and eco-friendly construction techniques, swift construction processes, housing deficits, and population increase.

Expectations are high for the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market, as strong growth is forecasted in the coming years. With a projected market size of $73.26 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%, expansion in the upcoming period can be attributed to various factors. These include increasing urbanization and density, concentration on cost-effective housing alternatives, environmental regulations and goal of achieving net-zero, resilience in supply chain, and innovation in custom-designs. The forecast period is also set to see significant trends such as construction and assembly off-site, cost-effective housing strategies, progressive materials and construction methodologies, emphasis on building information modeling (BIM) and modular construction aimed at urban development.

Download a free sample of the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market report:



What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market?

Modular construction's benefits are expected to bolster the expansion of the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market. Attributes such as cost and time efficiency, reduction in material wastage, assembly-line quality control, mitigation of site neighborhood strain, and construction safety, are some of the several advantages attributed to modular and factory-built housing. According to the Modular building institute, a US-based non-profit trade association focused on non-residential modular construction, the modular industry accounted for an estimated 6.64% of new construction starts in 2023, amassing a total project value of about $14.6 billion. Data gathered from 49 North American manufacturers revealed an average revenue per manufacturer of $23,474,970. This revenue constituted 43% of the total value of projects leveraging modular construction. Therefore, the merits tied to modular and prefabricated construction are predicted to heighten multinational construction firms' interest in modular housing construction, thus yielding more revenue and enhancing the growth of the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market throughout the forecast period.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market?

Major players in the Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction include:

. Laing O'Rourke

. ATCO Ltd.

. Algeco UK Limited

. Ritz-Craft Corporation

. Red Sea International Company

. Pleasant Valley Homes Inc.

. Connect Homes LLC

. Kiss House

. Marlette Homes Inc.

. Guerdon LLC

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Sector?

Governmental policies worldwide that encourage sustainable construction and waste reduction, as well as the mandated use of pre-built and modular systems, are significantly influencing the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing market's expansion. As per the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), a governmental body in Singapore, the use of Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) acceptance framework has been made mandatory at construction sites by the Singapore government. PPVC providers and producers are obliged to adhere to PPVC performance expectations for their systems and integrated bathrooms. Therefore, governmental efforts to advocate for eco-friendly buildings and modular housing are likely to persist as a leading trend in this sector.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Growth

The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Permanent, Relocatable

2) By Material: Steel, Precast Concrete, Wood, Plastic, Other Materials

Subsegments:

1) By Permanent: Multi-Story Modular Apartments, Permanent Prefabricated Units, Infill Housing Units

2) By Relocatable: Temporary Housing Units, Relocatable Modular Homes, Site Offices and Temporary Accommodation Units

View the full multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market By 2025?

In 2024, the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The region anticipated to experience the quickest growth in the upcoming years is Africa. This comprehensive report covers a range of regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2025

report/laboratory-automation-systems-global-market-report

Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2025

report/industrial-controls-global-market-report

Single Family Modular And Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2025

report/single-family-modular-and-prefabricated-housing-construction-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: