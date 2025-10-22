403
Israeli Minister Demands Military Action Against Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has urged the restart of military operations in Gaza after Hamas returned the remaining surviving Israeli hostages.
On Sunday, Israel accused Hamas of breaching the ceasefire agreement and launched multiple airstrikes targeting what it described as militant sites, resulting in at least 28 fatalities, according to a news agency.
Hamas denied any violation of the truce and stated it remains dedicated to maintaining the ceasefire.
The exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners represented the initial stage of the ceasefire arranged under US President Donald Trump’s peace initiative earlier this month.
Hamas released the last 20 living captives and handed over the remains of 12 others last week.
The group claimed it fulfilled its commitments but encountered challenges in recovering all the bodies due to the destruction in Gaza and ongoing Israeli control over certain areas.
Nonetheless, Ben-Gvir asserted that the agreement with Hamas is not yet finalized.
“We have the opportunity right now, especially today, to stop everything and say: ‘Wait a moment, the hostages, thankfully, have returned, which was our key demand…And now we need to go back to war, we need to take action against [Hamas] immediately,’” the minister declared during a televised interview on Monday.
