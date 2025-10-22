403
Trump Set to Participate in ASEAN Summit in Malaysia
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Malaysia this Sunday to participate in the 47th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a senior Malaysian official confirmed on Wednesday.
Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil publicly verified Trump’s attendance at the event, according to a report by media.
“Confirmed—Donald Trump will arrive in Malaysia on Oct 26. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will announce any changes,” Fadzil declared during a press briefing in Kuala Lumpur.
Malaysia, serving as the current chair of ASEAN, will host the summits under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability” from Sunday through Tuesday.
The 10-member bloc of Southeast Asian countries will conduct both internal discussions and joint meetings with leaders from key dialogue partners such as the US, China, Japan, and India.
Established in Bangkok on August 8, 1967, ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Timor-Leste (East Timor) is poised to become ASEAN’s 11th member during the Kuala Lumpur summit.
While in Malaysia, Trump is also expected to witness the signing of a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, nations recently involved in violent border clashes.
This visit marks the beginning of Trump’s three-nation tour in Asia. Following Malaysia, he will travel to Japan and South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.
In Tokyo, Trump will make his first trip to Japan in six years and is set to hold his inaugural face-to-face meeting with Japan’s first female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi.
