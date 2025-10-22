Canada Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2025-2030: 111 Existing Facilities, 29 Upcoming Across 20+ Locations By White Floor Space, Load Capacity, Pricing Trends

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Canada data center colocation market is expected to reach a value of $2.11 billion by 2030 from $1.38 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.33%

Canada has around 111 operational colocation data centers as of December 2024. The number of colocation data centers is expected to increase over time, as both existing and new companies plan investments in the country.



Toronto and Montreal remain the primary centers for data center growth in Canada, driven by the development of advanced facilities and dedicated cloud infrastructure. For instance, Toronto hosts around 35 existing data center facilities, followed by Montreal with 29 data center facilities. Some of the leading colocation operators in the market include Cologix, Compass Datacenters, Digital Realty, eStruxture Data Centers (Fengate Asset Management), Equinix, Telehouse, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions, Vantage Data Centers, and others.

WHAT'S INCLUDED?



A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.

Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Canada.

The study of the existing Canada data center colocation market landscape, and insightful predictions about the Canada data center colocation market size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Canada by several industries.

Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in Canada.

The study on the sustainability status in Canada.

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in Canada.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Canada.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Canada

Facilities Covered (Existing): 111

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 29

Coverage: 20+ locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Canada

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the colocation data center industry in Canada.

Competitive landscape, including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operators based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



Who are the new entrants in the Canadian data center industry?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Canada?

What factors are driving the Canada data center colocation market? How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Canada by 2030?

Key Attributes:

