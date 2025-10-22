403
Google Opens Testing for Loyal Pixel Fans
(MENAFN) Google is providing an exclusive opportunity for a select group of its most dedicated users to test unreleased Pixel smartphones under strict confidentiality.
As reported by a media outlet, the tech giant is running a limited program through its Pixel Superfans community, aiming to select 15 non-employees to assess upcoming devices, including the highly anticipated Pixel 11.
Participants in this testing initiative will be required to sign a stringent non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and will also need to keep the prototype phones inside specially designed cases to mask their appearance.
While it’s common for companies to conduct product trials, it’s quite unusual for a major brand like Google to open its tightly controlled pre-release process to the public, even if it’s only available to a carefully chosen group.
Those who wish to join the testing program must demonstrate an in-depth understanding of the Pixel range and provide constructive feedback for potential improvements. The program is described as a way to “help shape a Pixel phone currently in development.”
The Pixel Superfans group, which typically offers benefits such as free gifts and access to exclusive events, has never before provided early device testing, making this new program its most significant offering to date.
Google is reportedly aiming to gather valuable insights in time to finalize the features for the Pixel 11, which is expected to launch in August 2026.
Additionally, the more affordable Pixel 10a is set to be released in the spring of 2026.
