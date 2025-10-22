Georgia To Showcase Its Major Infrastructure Projects At Tbilisi Silk Road Forum - Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Georgia is set to welcome more than 2,300 high-level guests from 73 countries as the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum opens its doors for a two-day program of political and business dialogue, Trend reports.

“The scale of preparatory work has been significant to ensure our country hosts the event at the highest level,” said Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili after visiting the forum venues.“Over the next two days, Tbilisi will host an important gathering of senior political and business leaders, including prime ministers, deputy prime ministers, ministers, and heads of leading corporations.”

Held biennially under the patronage of the Prime Minister of Georgia, the Silk Road Forum will take place on October 22–23. The opening ceremony will be held at the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theatre, followed by seven thematic panel discussions featuring prominent regional policymakers and business executives.

According to Kvrivishvili, the forum will once again provide Georgia with an opportunity to present its major infrastructure projects on the international stage. These include the deep-water Anaklia Port, the Tbilisi International Airport expansion, and new highway construction - all contributing to Georgia's economic growth and strengthening its role in the Middle Corridor.

The minister highlighted the participation of high-profile business figures such as Mohamed Ali Alabbar, founder of UAE-based Emaar Properties. His company, Eagle Hills, plans to invest $6.5 billion in large-scale development projects across Georgia. Alabbar will also take part in a one-on-one interview session to discuss details of the planned investment.

“Over the past decade, the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum has become a vital platform for political and economic dialogue between nations,” Kvrivishvili noted.“It also offers Georgia a unique opportunity to reinforce its international standing and to present the significant progress our country continues to achieve each year.”