Mob Violence Unleashed On Peaceful Dhaka Procession, Unlawful Arrests Made: Awami League

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Oct 22 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League strongly condemned the joint attacks and mob violence by the country's police and political party cadres on its peaceful procession, while decrying the indiscriminate arrests of its leaders and activists.

Local media reported that at least 131 leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliate organisations were arrested on Tuesday by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) for carrying out flash processions in various parts of Dhaka.

According to the Awami League, a planned wave of mob violence was unleashed against its leaders and activists participating in a peaceful procession in the capital as part of what it described as continued persecution of the party. It said many were severely injured in barbaric attacks, alleging that the victims were even obstructed from receiving medical treatment.

The party claimed that some members had been abducted or forcibly disappeared, with ransom demands reportedly made for their release.

The Awami League asserted that cadres of various political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), are carrying out mob attacks in collusion with the police, while the law enforcement simultaneously created an atmosphere of fear by indiscriminately arresting injured Awami League activists and destroying the environment necessary for fair political practice.

Condemning such heinous acts of "mob terrorism" and "unlawful arrests", the party said, "Those who, under the direct patronage of the state apparatus, are committing such violence to fulfil political vendettas aim only to create chaos in the country and endanger the lives and property of its citizens for their own political gain."

"The people of Bangladesh are witnessing with deep concern that leaders and activists of the Awami League continue to fight for the restoration of democracy and people's rights," the party stated

Expressing concern, the Awami League said, for waging this "just struggle to re-establish democracy and safeguard people's rights", the party members are being subjected to "brutal and inhumane repression".

The Awami League demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers, proper medical treatment for the injured, and the unconditional release of all "unlawfully detained" leaders, activists, and political prisoners.

At the same time, it urged the people of Bangladesh to remain vigilant against conspiratorial activities aimed at destroying the achievements of national development during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and depriving citizens of its benefits.