Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann, Rashmika Film Opens At ₹24 Crore Trails Behind Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Thamma box office collection day 1: The Ayushmann-Rashmika starrer outperformed the other Maddock horror-comedy flicks on opening day. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

Maddock Films gave fans Thamma for Diwali. The horror-comedy thriller, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, debuted in cinemas on October 21 to great anticipation. Let's see how it's doing on its first day in cinemas.

According to Sacnilk, Thamma grossed ₹24.87 crore on its release day, Tuesday. The picture has received little criticism. The only other Diwali release was Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was the most recent major Hindi theatrical release, and it faced heavy competition from Kannada's Kantara Chapter 1.

However, Thamma's debut was lower than the last Maddock Horror Comedy Universe picture, Stree 2, which opened at ₹35 crore last year. It is also lower than what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 achieved last Diwali. The horror comedy starring Kartik Aaryan debuted at ₹32 crore, amid opposition from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Thamma is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which also includes the films Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. The film delves into vampire legend. Ayushmann Khurrana stars in the film as a guy who mysteriously transforms into a vampire. He later falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna, but their relationship experiences difficulties. Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik produced the film, which is billed as a gory love story.

Ayushmann told ANI, "My character is neither 'Stree' nor 'Bhediya'. He isn't even Munjya. He is known as 'Thama' or 'Betaal'. This is very different. The film will carry Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe forward. It is also an excellent family entertainer. The tragedy has been conveyed in such a way that even children can readily accept it."