CM Omar Pays Tributes to J&K Police Martyrs

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday led a solemn ceremony at the Police Martyrs Memorial in Zewan, paying homage to the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

The ceremony was addressed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Accompanied by Council of Ministers Sakina Itoo and Javid Ahmad Dar, along with Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes at the memorial in honor of the courage and supreme sacrifice of the martyrs.

The commemoration ceremony was also attended by several Members of the Legislative Assembly, who joined in laying wreaths as a mark of respect to the fallen heroes.

Senior government functionaries and police officers were also present, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police J&K Nalin Prabhat, Additional DGP (Armed) Anand Jain, and Principal Secretary, Home Department.