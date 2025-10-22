President Aliyev's Visit To Kazakhstan Ushers In New Phase Of Partnership

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, two Caspian neighbors with deep historical, cultural, and economic ties, are accelerating their cooperation in both traditional and renewable energy sectors. These nations are no longer content with bilateral goodwill alone - they are now actively laying the groundwork for a long-term strategic alliance, bolstered by shared geopolitical visions and complementary economic strengths.

President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kazakhstan on October 20–21 marks a critical juncture in this deepening relationship, with energy, connectivity, digital development, and transport emerging as key pillars of bilateral synergy. As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized:“Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not only friendly states but also brotherly peoples and nations... This visit is a very important event from the perspective of further strengthening the strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries.”

The visit began with an official welcome ceremony at Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana, followed by a one-on-one meeting between Presidents Tokayev and Aliyev. In their public statements, both leaders reaffirmed the allied nature of the relationship.

President Aliyev responded warmly to the reception:“Thank you for your kind words about Azerbaijan. We share the same sentiments toward the fraternal people of Kazakhstan... We are focused on strengthening interaction across all areas.”

The diplomatic tone was matched by concrete achievements across multiple domains. One of the most notable outcomes of the visit was the ceremony for the exchange of bilateral documents, which formalized an ambitious and multi-sectoral framework for cooperation between the two countries.

A defining moment of President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kazakhstan unfolded during the ceremony for the exchange of bilateral documents - a powerful illustration of the two nations' shared commitment to elevating their partnership from words to action.

Held in Astana in the presence of both heads of state, the ceremony was far more than a formality - it was a ceremonial affirmation of mutual trust, strategic vision, and institutional collaboration. The sheer breadth and depth of the agreements signed serve as a clear roadmap for a multidimensional alliance that is both comprehensive and future-oriented.

At the highest level, Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally signed three cornerstone documents:

- The Joint Statement commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations - a symbolic reaffirmation of enduring fraternity.

- Decision No. 1 of the second session of the Supreme Interstate Council, setting the course for an even closer alignment across critical areas.

- Decision No. 2, approving the Charter of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs - establishing a formal diplomatic framework for continuous high-level dialogue.

Following this, a cascade of agreements and memoranda were exchanged between the respective ministers and senior officials - each one a building block in the architecture of a robust bilateral alliance.

Among the highlights:

A Strategic Partnership Agreement in the Field of Energy, exchanged by the energy ministers, laid the groundwork for deeper collaboration in both conventional and renewable energy development.

Agreements in industrial property protection, healthcare, and law enforcement cooperation signaled a broadened agenda that now spans legal, regulatory, and social domains.

The digital future was given particular emphasis, with multiple memoranda signed on public service delivery, artificial intelligence, and data and statistics, aligning both countries in the fast-evolving tech space.

In the realm of economic development, the Framework Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Investment Mechanism - involving Azerbaijan Investment Holding, Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Fund, and SOCAR - stands as a flagship initiative aimed at unlocking large-scale co-financed projects in infrastructure and industry.

Additional accords in competition policy, transport and logistics, and prosecutorial cooperation round out a portfolio of agreements that reflects a maturing and multidimensional partnership.

This comprehensive suite of documents sends a clear diplomatic signal: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are not merely strengthening bilateral ties; they are institutionalizing a strategic alliance designed to endure, adapt, and flourish in a rapidly changing world.

As the signatures dried and handshakes were exchanged, it became unmistakably clear that this was not just a ceremonial gesture - it was the formal codification of a shared future.

Energy remains a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation. Both countries, rich in fossil fuel resources, are also pivoting toward renewables and interconnectivity. As President Aliyev noted:

“We also have immense potential in developing the energy sector, using both conventional and renewable energy sources. Last November, we signed a trilateral agreement to build a Caspian subsea electric cable.”

The subsea cable project aims to deliver renewable electricity from Central Asia to Europe - a visionary project aligned with global sustainability goals. The newly signed Energy Strategic Partnership Agreement further enhances alignment on joint energy development, infrastructure sharing, and export coordination.

In the realm of transportation and logistics, the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) was a central focus. Both presidents attended a project presentation and highlighted its growing importance in global trade dynamics.

President Aliyev underscored its strategic role:

“The opening of the Zangazur Corridor will significantly increase transport and logistics capacity in the coming years... Within Azerbaijan, all work on road and rail infrastructure will be completed by the middle of next year.”

He added that the full opening of the Zangazur Corridor could happen by the end of 2028, unlocking new routes from Asia to Europe and diversifying supply chains.

President Aliyev also referenced the TRIPP project (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) - a new initiative stemming from the Washington Summit:“President Trump has given his name to this project... In addition to the traditional route, a new one through Zangezur will be added, with a cargo turnover of 15 million tons.”

Trade and joint industrial development were another focal point. President Tokayev emphasized the ambition to double bilateral trade to $1 billion in the near future, a goal backed by joint projects in shipbuilding, transformer manufacturing, and residential infrastructure.

“Both sides have expressed interest in establishing joint ventures... Governments have been tasked with preparing a roadmap for industrial cooperation,” Tokayev stated.

This vision was reinforced by new agreements in competition policy, investment cooperation, and digital technologies, signaling the transition from raw trade to value-added economic integration.

As part of the state visit, Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the“Alem” International Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana - a symbol of Kazakhstan's ambition to become a regional leader in advanced digital technologies. President Aliyev was presented with a comprehensive overview of the Center, which was inaugurated earlier this year as a national hub for AI innovation, education, and entrepreneurship.

Designed to integrate artificial intelligence across all sectors of Kazakhstan's public and economic life,“Alem” combines research, education, and startup incubation under one visionary platform. Its“Public Space” initiative aims to engage up to 10,000 talented individuals annually through forums, lectures, expert panels, hackathons, and startup competitions. Meanwhile, the “Tomorrow School” provides accessible AI education to the general public - even those without prior programming knowledge - democratizing digital skills for a new generation.

An on-site AI campus serves as a launchpad for emerging startups, with the ambitious goal of generating 100 AI-driven enterprises every year. At the core of this ecosystem, research laboratories support scientific inquiry and the development of advanced technologies, with ten major research projects slated for implementation annually.

The visit reflected a shared strategic interest between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, themes that also resonated through the multiple digital cooperation agreements signed during the visit. Beyond the hard economics, both leaders highlighted soft power and cultural diplomacy. President Aliyev expressed deep gratitude to Kazakhstan for supporting the restoration of Azerbaijan's Garabagh region: “The Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center is now fully operational... It serves as yet another hub for Kazakh-Azerbaijani friendship.”

He proposed institutionalizing cultural exchanges: “...Kazakhstan Culture Days in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Culture Days in Kazakhstan were held last year and the year before. Perhaps we could develop a roadmap for cultural cooperation so that cultural days are regularly held in both our capitals and throughout the regions."

President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Kazakhstan went far beyond protocol. It showcased the maturation of a bilateral relationship into a structured, institutionalized, and forward-looking alliance. With formal agreements now underpinning nearly every area of cooperation - from energy to AI, from transport corridors to humanitarian outreach - both nations are crafting a long-term partnership built on trust, shared interests, and strategic foresight.

As the geopolitical center of gravity shifts toward Eurasia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are not just observers - they are positioning themselves as connectors, collaborators, and co-creators of a more integrated and resilient region.