AKTIV Against Cancer Honors Peter Kirk And Ethan Zohn At Annual Benefit Oct. 28 In NYC

AKTIV Against Cancer, the organization co-founded by legendary runner Grete Waitz, and Helle Aanesen, announced today that Healthcare entrepreneur and cancer survivor Peter Kirk, and entrepreneur, philanthropist and veteran athlete Ethan Zohn will be this year's honorees at the eleventh annual awards dinner, which will take place at the New York Athletic Club on October 28, the week prior to the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon. The event has generated over $750,000 in donations in the first ten years it has been held.

“As we start our second decade, we could not think of a better pair to honor than Peter and Ethan this year,” Aanesen said.“Their entrepreneurial spirit, grit, empathy, determination to succeed and most importantly connection to our cause of exercise and cancer embody everything that AKTIV Against Cancer stands for, and we are so excited they have both chosen to join a group of honorees from our first ten years.”

Peter Kirk is a husband, father, cancer survivor, CEO of Sermo and founder of the charitable organization Be Your Possible. Under Peter's leadership over the past 25 years, Sermo has been turning physician experience, expertise, and observations into actionable business insights that benefit pharmaceutical companies, healthcare partners, and the medical community at large.

Diagnosed at the height of the pandemic with Acute Leukemia (AML) as well as double lung pneumonia, Peter received a life-saving stem cell bone marrow transplant 8 months after diagnosis, in June 2021 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). When Peter crossed the finish line of the New York City Marathon five months post-transplant, he knew that his life's work had only just begun. It's now Peter's mission to raise money for medical research – an integral part of improving patient outcomes – and empower and inspire others along the way. Be Your Possible's flagship event is the annual Run for Research, hosted by Peter and attracting thousands of HCPs and others globally to hit the ground running to unlock money for medical advancement. Since its inception, Run for Research has donated $1M+ to more than 50 medical research organizations. Peter has also committed to running 1,000 half marathons by the 10th anniversary of his life-saving blood stem cell transplant to raise $1,000,000 for research at MSK, creating a movement to inspire others to live up to their greatest potential - whatever that may be.

AKTIV AGAINST CANCER TO PRESENT THE GABE GRUNEWALD INSPIRATION AWARD TO ETHAN ZOHN

At 35, the fit, active former professional soccer player and Survivor: Africa winner Ethan Zohn became the unlikely face of cancer when diagnosed not once, but twice, with CD20+ Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Over several years, Ethan endured aggressive treatments, including two stem cell transplants, confronting the fears and uncertainties that come with a life-threatening diagnosis. Throughout his battle with cancer, Ethan never lost his optimism, humor, or spirit. He turned his personal battle into a mission to help others, becoming a global ambassador for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (Renamed Blood Cancer United), Stand Up To Cancer, and AKTIV Against Cancer. Through his journey, he has raised awareness about survivorship, research, and the importance of exercise and wellness in cancer recovery. Even during treatment, Ethan stayed active-dribbling a soccer ball through hospital halls and later completing the New York City and Boston Marathons while undergoing chemotherapy treatment from MSK. He used these experiences to raise funds for Grassroot Soccer, the nonprofit he co-founded with his winnings from survivor, which has now reached over 25 million youth in 65 countries, using the power of soccer to educate and inspire healthier, empowered lives. To celebrate 10 years in remission, Ethan partnered with AKTIV to run the Boston Marathon in 2022. His relationship with AKTIV goes far beyond the 2022 Boston Marathon. In 2020, he created Old School Survivor shirts and donated the proceeds to AKTIV. He has hosted the AKTIV Against Cancer segment on the No Time To Waste podcast, attended multiple AKTIV Award Dinners, and even emceed two of the dinners. He interviewed David Linn at one of the events and connected us with Aaron, who has been instrumental in supporting AKTIV and the development of AKTIV in the U.S.

The event will be emceed this year by Abby Labar from MLB Network. Labar is a 2x Emmy-nominated accomplished sports host, reporter, and media personality known for her dynamic presence on screen and on stage. As seen on MLB Network, NHL Network, ESPN, MSG Networks among other regional and national networks, she has a decade of experience engaging audiences and being a voice for collegiate and professional athletes and coaches nationwide. Abby brings her trademark energy, professionalism, and warmth to every event. Beyond sports, she is a passionate advocate for fitness, wellness, and mental health, inspiring others to lead balanced, healthy lives.

Previous honorees include: Mary Wittenberg, Meb Keflezighi, The Rudin Family, Chip & Joanna Gaines, Dr. Jordan Metzl, Shannon Miller, the late Gabe Grunewald, Kikkan Randall, Chanté Lowe, Adidas, Jeff Rochford and Audrey Barr, New York Road Runners, Memorial Sloan Kettering, and most recently, James Blake and team Casper Ruud.

ABOUT AKTIV AGAINST CANCER

AKTIV Against Cancer works to ensure that physical activity will become part of cancer treatment. We support cutting edge research on the benefits of exercise for the prevention and treatment of cancer, as well as the creation of fitness programs and facilities in cancer treatment centers.

AKTIV Against Cancer was co-founded by 9-time NYC Marathon Champion and Norwegian running superstar Grete Waitz and current Executive Director Helle Aanesen in Norway in 2007. After among others having opened twentyfour (24) physical activity centers in cancer hospitals throughout Norway, AKTIV Against Cancer established its official presence in the United States in 2014.

AKTIV Against Cancer has committed to funding $3.3 million towards cutting edge exercise oncology research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The foundation also contributes to building up cancer treatment in Ethiopia by educating oncologists and cancer nurses and making sure their competence will be present at all University hospitals in the country. AKTIV Against Cancer has partnered with Summit Health to expand awareness of its mission and introduce the concept of AKTIV Centers, where exercise is integrated into cancer care. Together, they are investing in exercise oncology programs that help patients improve outcomes, build strength, and enhance quality of life during treatment.