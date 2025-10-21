Electricity Distribution Companies In Panama Are Fined $18.5 Million

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The National Public Services Authority (ASEP) reported this Tuesday, October 21, that it has imposed fines totaling $18.5 million on the electricity distribution companies Ensa, Edemet, and Edechi for failing to meet the legally required service quality standards. According to the entity, this amount of money, resulting from the imposed sanctions, will be returned directly to users through credits on their electricity bills, with due notification of the amounts.

Asep explained that the sanctions correspond to 10 processes initiated between 2019 and 2022, reviewed and resolved by the current administration in August 2024. These processes are related to interruptions, fluctuations, and service quality, among other assessments. “No Panamanian should pay for poor service. When quality isn't met, companies must be held accountable. Asep is on the side of the citizens,” said the agency's administrator, Zelmar Rodríguez, who added that these measures aim to protect consumers and enforce the law.

Fines

Ensa: $780,321.00

Edemet: $13,522,920.17

Edechi: $4,270,831.50

“Every fine must be converted into a real benefit for the people. We are demonstrating that the law is enforced and that the country's energy can be managed fairly,” said Rodríguez Crespo. Likewise, ASEP reiterated that Law 6 of 1997 requires electricity distribution companies to provide continuous, high-quality service and authorizes this entity to inspect, sanction, and demand compensation when this provision is not complied with. According to Asep, since July 2024, more than $39 million in sanctions have been imposed within the electricity sector.