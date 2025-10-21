Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Wins Second Utah Contract In 2025, Displacing Incumbent Vendor, Further Expanding U.S. Footprint



The sheriff's agency selected SuperCom's PureSecurity(TM) platform for its advanced mobile features and high-precision tracking.

The Utah win adds to recent U.S. contracts in Kentucky and Virginia, and international wins such as a $7 million project in Germany.

SuperCom's modular electronic monitoring (“EM”) technology supports programs for house arrest, domestic violence prevention, and inmate monitoring. Studies show EM programs can cut recidivism by up to 48%, improving rehabilitation outcomes and public safety.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity solutions, has strengthened its U.S. presence with a second electronic monitoring contract in Utah this year, continuing a run of wins across American sheriff's departments and community supervision agencies. The company announced the new engagement on October 16, marking a direct contract with a second Utah sheriff's agency that will adopt its PureSecurity(TM) Suite to replace an incumbent vendor ( ).

The decision to switch providers underscores growing confidence in SuperCom's technology, which combines RFID and GPS tracking along with cloud-based software into a single modular monitoring system designed for public safety agencies managing probation, parole, or domestic...

