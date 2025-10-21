403
Qatar And Turkiye: Strategic Partnership, Historical Relations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar and Turkiye are bound by distinguished historical relations, which have grown stronger and more solid over time, along with a growing strategic partnership.
In the context of strengthening those relations and partnership, and the keenness of both countries to co-ordinate on various issues of common interest, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on an official visit to Qatar.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will meet with President Erdogan at the Amiri Diwan to discuss relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them in various political, economic, and investment fields. They will also discuss key regional and international issues of mutual interest.
President Erdogan's visit is of particular importance given the circumstances and challenges facing the Arab region. It also reflects the determination of both countries and the shared commitment of their leaderships to work and strive by all means to strengthen bilateral relations in a way that serves the interests of both countries and their fraternal peoples across all fields.
During the visit, His Highness the Amir and the president of Turkiye will co-chair the 11th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee, the most important high-level bilateral mechanism. Since the committee's establishment in 2014, more than 110 agreements and memorandums of understanding have been signed to support and develop co-operation between the two countries in various sectors.
The convening of the committee in Doha will undoubtedly contribute to advancing co-operation between the two countries and open new horizons for co-operation in various areas. This will also consolidate the gains already made, review the signed agreements, and discuss any outstanding issues or clauses between the two parties.
The committee's meetings over the past 10 years have been an important factor and a strong driver for developing bilateral relations and continuing joint strategic co-ordination, thanks to the great support the committee has received from His Highness the Amir and the Turkish president.
The committee held its 10th meeting in Ankara in November, under the chairmanship His Highness the Amir and President Erdogan. The meeting's outcomes reflected the political will of the leaderships of the two countries and their keenness to deepen co-operation and strategic partnership across all fields, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the two countries and their fraternal peoples.
The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the signing of more than 100 co-operation documents within the framework of the previous nine sessions.
Regarding trade, finance, investment, and energy, the statement indicated that taking into account the potential of the two countries' economies and emphasising the common goal of reaching a trade volume of $5bn in the near future, the two sides agreed to explore new opportunities to expand and diversify their trade and economic relations. They also emphasised their desire to enhance co-operation in the field of economy and finance, existing in public-private partnerships, and exchange of experiences between institutions and business communities, in line with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on co-operation between the Ministry of Finance of Qatar and the Ministry of Treasury and Finance of Turkiye.
Qatar and Turkiye share strong strategic relations that have evolved over time since their establishment in 1973. In July 2023, the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of their relations, which have transformed from ordinary relations to strategic relations in recent years, encompassing several different fields. Qatar and Turkiye demonstrate strong solidarity in times of crisis, thanks to the closeness between the leaders and peoples of the two countries.
Relations between Doha and Ankara are not built solely on commercial, economic, or investment foundations. Rather, the two countries share a common vision on numerous regional and international political issues, particularly those unfolding in the Gaza Strip. These policies and stances align with Qatar's unwavering stance on the plight of the fraternal Palestinian people in the Strip. The same applies to numerous regional and international issues and hotspots around the world.
Relations between the two countries represent a model for interstate relations, evident in mutual visits at the level of leaders, ministers, and officials from various sectors, as well as multiple committees for economic, trade, and financial co-operation, and joint forums and exhibitions.
The growing trade volume between the two sides demonstrates the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in light of the presence of direct shipping lines, a number of agreements signed between them, and an abundance of mutual investments. Turkiye is considered a distinct investment destination for Qataris, and Qatar is considered one of the largest foreign investors in Turkiye. The Qatar Investment Authority manages a number of large projects there, and there are several Turkish companies operating in the Qatari market that operate in various sectors.
On the other hand, the Qatari private sector has recorded a notable presence in recent years in a number of Turkish investment fields such as real estate, contracting, tourism, manufacturing, media, finance, and health. The recent period has also witnessed a shift in Qatari investments towards the ports and technology sectors.
Qatar owns shares in several Turkish companies, especially BMC, the engine and tank manufacturer, of which it owns 49.9%. Qatar also has investments in several Turkish companies and projects, particularly the Istanbul Canal project, which is planned for implementation in the coming years.
In February, the Inaugural ministerial meeting of the Qatari-Turkish joint financial and economic committee was held in Istanbul. During its meeting, the committee reviewed a set of proposals and visions for enhancing economic and investment co-operation between the two countries. It exchanged views on Qatari-Turkish economic projects and trade opportunities, as well as mutual visits by economic delegations to strengthen bilateral relations in the financial and economic fields. Economic expertise was also reviewed, highlighting the importance of leveraging the two countries' experiences in reforms that contribute to diversifying the two national economies.
There is also cultural co-operation between the two countries. The Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centre was opened in Doha in
2015 to strengthen cultural relations between the two countries. In 2018, an agreement was signed between the two countries, covering the exchange of historical documents, scientific sources, and cultural expertise. Another agreement was signed in 2021 between the Qatar National Library and the National Library of Turkiye in the scientific, technical, and cultural fields. The first Turkish school was also opened in Qatar in 2016. There are about 10 Turkish universities listed by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and there is co-operation between the two countries in the field of scholarships and study missions.
