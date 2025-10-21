THE CHAMPIONS COLLECTIVE: A JOSTENS COMPANY AND THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER UNVEIL THE 2025 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP RING

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oklahoma City, OK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In collaboration with The Champions Collective, the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrated the unveiling of their 2025 NBA Championship ring in an on-court ceremony at Paycom Center ahead of their season opener this evening.

“The Thunder's 2025 championship ring is a fusion of art and innovation,” said Chris Poitras, SVP & GM of The Champions Collective.“It was a privilege to work with the Thunder organization to celebrate their first-ever championship.”

2025 will go down in history as the year the Oklahoma City Thunder claimed their first NBA Championship. Set in 14-karat gold and glistening with over 800 custom-cut, hand-set gemstones, the Thunder's breathtaking ring is centered around a showstopping ring-within-the-ring feature.

The ring top boldly boasts their hard-fought“NBA CHAMPIONS” title and Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy with over 100 diamonds collectively set in 14-karat gold.

The familiar“OKC” mark and Shield are prominently positioned on the face of the ring, laced with luminous diamonds. The Shield is intentionally filled with custom-cut diamonds, meticulously set together to represent the bond of the team. The sparkling background surrounding the Shield is filled with radiant, custom-cut diamonds. Forty-six taper-cut genuine blue sapphires encircle the logo, as the ring intends to celebrate the Thunder's deep connection to the State of Oklahoma, their devoted community and their fan base who have supported the team's journey to triumph. An additional 71 diamonds and 34 emerald-cut diamonds adorn the outer edge.

The story of the Thunder's season continues with a brilliant reveal: the immaculate ring top opens to present a bespoke inner band. This groundbreaking design allows each player to wear the inner band ring as an alternative to their championship ring. There are 94 diamonds along the top and bottom edges of the inner band which features a unique engraving of the player's signature and their jersey number in diamonds. Adding to its significance, the numbers of every teammate wrap around the band. Completing the interior is an illustration of the entire team raising their trophy on stage.

In honor of the city their team proudly stands for, the left side of the ring displays“OKLAHOMA CITY” in contrasting 14-karat white gold, between 20 princess-cut genuine blue sapphires that embellish the top and bottom of the ring top. Celebrating the player's contribution to the 2025 season, their last name glimmers in 14-karat yellow gold, below the 60 princess-cut genuine orange sapphires that vibrantly wrap around the entirety of the ring. Between an ornate display of custom-cut genuine blue and orange sapphires lies“68-14,” the Thunder's exceptional regular season record that secured them a place in NBA history with the largest-ever point differential in a season.

Dominating the lower portion of the panel, the player's number is set in diamonds and 14-karat yellow gold, surrounded by striking thunderbolts.

On the right side of the ring,“THUNDER” is largely declared in 14-karat white gold, between hand-set genuine blue and orange sapphires similar to the left side panel. Below the band of princess-cut genuine orange sapphires,“2025” shines in 14-karat yellow gold, intricately set with 30 round diamonds and the NBA logo. The iconic OKC shield logo finishes the right-side panel design of the ring.

On the outer palm side of the ring is a special tribute to the Gates of Time and the Reflecting Pool at the Oklahoma City National Memorial. The gates' shape is engraved into the 14-karat white gold between two genuine round sapphires, characterizing the water that reflects between them. Finally, featured on the interior palm side of the ring is the Latin phrase“LABOR OMNIA VINCIT,” the official motto of Oklahoma. This acts as a special tribute to both the hardworking nature of Oklahomans and the effort of everyone that has contributed to the organization's evolution to their first-ever NBA Championship.

