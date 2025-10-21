Solar (On Farm) Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Solar (On Farm) Market Through 2025?

The size of the on farm solar market has seen a fast-paced growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $256.02 billion in 2024 to $300.21 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The growth experienced historically is credited to factors such as increasing costs of fossil fuels, government incentives and subsidies, heightened awareness of environmental problems, public knowledge and education, and worries about climate change.

In the forthcoming years, the market size of solar (on farm) is projected to experience robust growth, hitting $379.28 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth rate over the forecast period can be linked to escalated government aid, the reduction in the cost of solar technology, greater emphasis on sustainability initiatives, spiralling energy prices, and the increased appetite among consumers for food produced sustainably. Key trends projected for the upcoming period include breakthroughs in photovoltaic technology, upgrades in battery technology, high-end metering infrastructure, dual-use setups, and hybrid systems.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Solar (On Farm) Market?

The anticipated increase in energy costs is projected to stimulate the expansion of the solar (on-farm) market. These climbing energy costs are primarily due to factors like growing global demand, disruptions in the supply chain, geopolitical unrest impacting oil and gas supplies, and a shift towards more costly renewable energy sources. Adopting solar energy on farms aids in offsetting these escalating energy costs by supplying an affordable and renewable power source for irrigation, machinery operation, and other agricultural tasks, thus diminishing dependence on pricier fossil fuels or grid-provided electricity. For instance, The House of Commons Library, a UK-based library and informative resource of the lower house, noted drastic climbs in the energy price cap in July 2024 - a 12% rise in October 2021, a subsequent 54% increase in April 2022, and predictions demonstrating a further 80% increase by October 2022. Specifically, in this timeframe, gas prices spiked by 91% and electricity prices by 70%. Thus, these growing energy costs will serve as a catalyst for the development of the solar (on-farm) market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Solar (On Farm) Market?

Major players in the Solar (On Farm) include:

. Xylem Inc.

. Grundfos Holding A/S

. SunPower Corporation

. Netafim Limited

. Wien Energie GmbH

. Tata Power Solar Systems Limited

. Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

. Rain Bird Corporation

. Shakti Pumps (India) Limited

. SunCulture Kenya Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Solar (On Farm) Industry?

Leading corporations in the solar (on-farm) sector are concentrating on renewable energy advancements in conjunction with agricultural land use to enhance irrigation productivity, mitigate energy expenses, and improve water control in farming scenarios. The strategy, referred to as Agri-PV (Agricultural Photovoltaics), encompasses the installation of solar panels on agricultural lands to harvest eco-friendly energy while still maintaining agricultural operations such as crop growing or livestock feeding beneath or surrounding the panels. For example, in May 2024, BayWa r.e., a renewable energy organization based in Germany, collaborated with VELUX, a building materials firm from Denmark, to inaugurate Spain's premier Agri-PV solar park, boasting a 54 MW capacity. The initiative illustrates dual land utilization, with roughly 10% of the park's terrain being structured to allow farming equipment to navigate between rows of solar panels, thus bolstering both energy production and farming activities. This pioneering project not only manifests the potential of Agri-PV schemes but also paves the path for subsequent advances, demonstrating the harmony between renewable energy and agriculture, and fostering biodiversity.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Solar (On Farm) Market

The solar (on farm)market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, Surface Irrigation

2) By Component: Solar Panel, Pump Controller, Submersible Water Pump, Inverter, Other Components

3) By Application: Agriculture Irrigation, Landscaping And Gardening, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Drip Irrigation: Surface Drip Irrigation Systems, Subsurface Drip Irrigation Systems, Pressure Compensating Drippers

2) By Sprinkler Irrigation: Center Pivot Sprinkler Systems, Portable Sprinkler Systems, Stationary Sprinkler Systems

3) By Surface Irrigation: Flood Irrigation, Furrow Irrigation, Basin Irrigation

Global Solar (On Farm) Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led as the biggest region in the farm-based solar market. It is projected that the most rapid growth in this market will be seen in Asia-Pacific in the forecast years. The regions evaluated in the report on the solar (on farm) market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

