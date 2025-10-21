Niqo Robotics Launches AI-Powered Precision Weeding Robot At FIRA USA 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) Niqo Robotics Enters Weeding Segment With AI Spot-Spray Robots Delivering Precision Weeding at 4.5 miles per hour

- Niqo's weeding robot debuts at FIRA USA 2025

- Industry-best precision weeding speed of 4.5 mph

- Optimized for specialty crops segment

- Delivers full ROI in under two seasons

Niqo Robotics, a leading provider of AI-powered robotics for sustainable farming, today announced its entry into the weeding segment with the launch of its precision weeding robot, capable of performing high-speed spot-spray weeding at up to 4.5 mph. By combining speed, accuracy, and the power of AI, this innovation aims to make specialty crop farming more commercially viable than ever before.

Building on the success of their spot-spray lettuce thinning robot and valuable grower feedback, Niqo identified a critical gap in the specialty crop market-boosting grower ROI by reducing the time and cost spent on weeding, especially amid ongoing labor shortages. The new precision weeding robot integrates Niqo's proprietary AI camera system, enabling real-time, plant-level decision-making. This can distinguish weeds from crop with millimeter-level precision, adapt to diverse field conditions, and operate seamlessly at speeds of up to 4.5 miles per hour. At this weeding speed growers can expect ROI in under two seasons.

“This launch is not about adding another feature to a robot-it's about redesigning the rhythm of field operations,” said Jaisimha Rao, Founder and CEO of Niqo Robotics.“Weeding is the most time-critical and labor-intensive task in specialty crop farming. By focusing on speed and delivering millimeter-level accuracy, we are helping growers regain control over timing, cost, and consistency. What we're introducing is a new approach to how AI-powered spot spraying can support agriculture. Feedback from growers in California and Arizona has been clear: they need systems that are fast, accurate, and flexible enough to handle changing field conditions. That's exactly what we've built- the fastest spot-spray weeder in the field”.

With agricultural labor availability declining and production costs rising, robotic platforms are becoming an operational necessity. Niqo's spot-spray weeder offers a scalable, integrated solution that maintains agronomic precision while maximizing speed and minimizing operational complexity. Designed for versatility, it can be retrofitted to any tractor and adapted to various bed configurations, ensuring a seamless, farm-friendly upgrade.

Key Features:

. In-row and inter-row precision weeding

. RTK-based navigation with ±2 mm accuracy

. Adaptability across bed sizes and crop types







Niqo spot-spray weeding robot is manufactured and assembled in the United States and will be available to growers beginning November 2025. Current algorithms support green leaf lettuce, red leaf lettuce, and broccoli, with plans to expand to a broader range of specialty crops including onions, cabbage, tomato, and leafy greens based on grower needs.

Niqo operates one of the world's largest commercial fleets of AI-powered agricultural robots, serving over 3,000 growers and having spot-sprayed more than 170,000 acres. Niqo spot-spray thinning robot is consistently delivering top-tier performance in lettuce thinning across major U.S. production regions.

Niqo Robotics invites attendees to their robot in action at the Demo Zone or connect with the team at Booth 43 during FIRA USA 2025, held at the Yolo County Fairgrounds, Woodland, California, from October 21–23.

Growers can book a free demo through their local Niqo Robotics contact, Chris Lauritzen (+1 831 320 5449), or reach out to their local dealer, J ason Mellow at Axis Ag, Inc. (+1 831 524 7816)

For more information, visit .

About Niqo Robotics

Niqo Robotics, is a climate-smart deep tech company in agriculture, headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a subsidiary in North America. Founded in 2015 by Carnegie Mellon alumnus Jaisimha Rao, Niqo's mission is to transform agrochemical spraying with its innovative AI-powered spot-spray technology. By promoting the adoption of sustainable spot spraying, Niqo aims to empower all stakeholders in the farming ecosystem, enhancing profits and prosperity. Niqo has raised a total of $21Mn from Fulcrum Global Capital, Bidra Innovation Ventures, Omnivore, FMC Corporation, Beenext and Blume Venture

Visit

About FIRA USA

FIRA USA is North America's leading showcase for autonomous farming technologies. The 2025 edition features live field demonstrations, grower case studies, and previews of near-market innovations. Niqo's inclusion in the demo lineup positions it among the world's most advanced agricultural robotics companies.