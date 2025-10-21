Bangladeshi Founder-Led Startup Kreebo Wins Gold At The Asia Smart Innovation Awards 2025 (Lifestyle & Culture)

New York, NY - October 21, 2025 - Kreebo, the AI storytelling platform where children create and publish their own illustrated storybooks, has been awarded Gold in the Lifestyle & Culture category at the Asia Smart Innovation Awards 2025.

“This award celebrates the heart of Kreebo-children imagining boldly and seeing their ideas become real books,” said Saraf Talukder, who co-founded Kreebo with Wahid Choudhury and Ibrahim Siraj.“Screen time can be creative time. We're honored to be recognized for a mission focused on imagination, agency, and joyful learning.”







Award Ceremony

Hosted by the Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association (WTIA), the Asia Smart Innovation Awards 2025 presentation ceremony was held on October 16, 2025 at Cordis Hong Kong. Kreebo was the only Bangladeshi founder-led startup among this year's Gold winners, taking top honors in the Lifestyle & Culture category. Co-founder Wahid Choudhury attended the ceremony in Hong Kong to receive the award on behalf of the team

Kreebo's Impact

Families and classrooms worldwide use Kreebo to plan stories, generate safe, on-style illustrations, and publish kid-authored books. Curated monthly collections highlight standout titles from young creators, reinforcing confidence and literacy through play. Learn more and try Kreebo at (app and details available).

What's Next for Kreebo

Building on its storytelling foundation, Kreebo is expanding into Kreebo Learn-story-driven skill building-and Kreebo Quiz for playful mastery and recall. In addition, Kreebo is exploring extensions to support psychiatric evaluation workflows for children with special needs in collaboration with clinicians. (Kreebo is a support/enablement platform and is not a diagnostic tool.)







About Kreebo

Kreebo is an AI-powered creativity platform where children plan, write, illustrate, and publish their own storybooks-safely and simply. Designed for homes and classrooms, Kreebo turns imagination into authorship and helps kids build confidence, language, and creative thinking. Discover more at .