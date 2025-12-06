Aalisha Panwar 'Vinny Ki Kitaab': Was My Dream To Wear Classic 'Heroine‐Style' Looks

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Popular actress Aalisha Panwar is all set to star in the new web series“Vinny Ki Kitaab”, says she got to wear many colourful chiffon sarees in the show and that it was always her dream to wear 'heroine‐style' looks.

The story follows a small‐town woman who pens her desires, not realizing how profoundly they will reshape her life. As she confronts desire, dignity, and the need to reclaim her voice, she discovers that real transformation begins within.

In this web series, Aalisha is shooting in colorful sarees and beautiful valleys, which makes her fully capture the feel of the character Sridevi from the film Chandni.

Sharing her experience of shooting the series, Aalisha said,“I always wanted to shoot in a valley like this. When I heard about the script and the location of the shoot, trust me, I was super excited.”

The actress, who will be seen in a new avatar as Vinny, said that she shot for a few scenes of the show in Himachal Pradesh.

“Some parts of the show were shot in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, and the entire experience was beautiful. I got to wear so many colourful chiffon sarees; it was always my dream to wear those classic 'heroine‐style' looks, and Vinny Ki Kitaab made that dream come true,” added the Aalisha.

Speaking about stepping into Vinny's world, she said:“This show is about Vinny, who writes the intimate stories from her fantasies. But the betrayal by her own husband and her close friend becomes the most shocking turning point of her life.”

“What begins as the story of a lonely housewife who suddenly finds herself with no one to confide in transforms into the rise of a bold, popular writer. It becomes a journey of passion, power, and a 360‐degree reinvention marked by unapologetic self‐discovery.”

The show will premiere on 11 December 2025 on Hungama OTT.