Bitcoin Futures Traders Pump BTC Again - Is This Momentum Here To Stay?

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) After a turbulent period marked by aggressive sell-offs, the cryptocurrency market is showing signs of renewed activity. As Bitcoin approaches $114,000 and Ethereum briefly surpasses $4,100, traders are stepping back into the space with heightened confidence. This resurgence is reflected in increased open interest and trading volumes, indicating a potential shift toward bullish momentum. However, analysts warn that intra-day traders may capitalize on short-term rallies, suggesting caution amid the ongoing volatility.



Rising spot and futures trading volumes signal growing trader confidence in the crypto market.

The recent rally in Bitcoin and Ethereum suggests increased institutional and retail interest post-market dip. Despite optimistic cues, technical analysis indicates traders might be poised to sell at intra-day rally tops.

Market action became notably volatile on Tuesday, with Bitcoin reaching a daily peak of approximately $114,000, while Ethereum briefly surged past $4,110. Solana also attempted a break above $200, rallying to around $198 before facing resistance. These movements align with a broader uptick in open interest in Bitcoin futures, hinting that traders are re-entering the market following the large liquidation event on October 10, which wiped out $20 billion in futures positions.

Data from CoinGlass confirms this trend, with Bitcoin futures open interest climbing from a low of $28 billion on October 11 to over $32 billion, implying increased trader participation. Hyblock analysts capitalized on this momentum, illustrating how Bitcoin's rally from $107,453 to $114,000 coincided with a rise in anchored open interest and a positive shift in cumulative volume delta-indicators that futures markets are fueling the recent breakout. Correspondingly, Bitcoin's funding rate increased, further supporting the idea that institutional-driven futures activity is majorly responsible for the upward push.

As Bitcoin stabilizes in the recent recovery zone, technical analysts note that traders are likely focusing on areas of high liquidity, such as the $114,000 to $115,000 levels. This process of absorbing liquidity at higher price points hints at strategic positioning and potential resistance zones. A heatmap from Hyblock visualizes this activity, showing the liquidity absorption at these levels, which could influence future price movements.

Despite signs of renewed optimism, experts like Cointelegraph 's Rakesh Upadhyay caution that intra-day traders may continue to sell into rallies, closing profitable positions at the peaks. Meanwhile, traders are expected to defend key support levels around $107,000, which remain significant in maintaining longer-term bullish prospects.

