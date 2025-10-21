403
Bentley Systems Announces Winners Of The 2025 Going Digital Awards
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Company also recognizes key projects with Founders' Honors, the Bentley-Envision winner for infrastructure sustainability, and the 2025 Bentley Educator of the Year
UAE – October, 2025 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of the 2025 Going Digital Awards. The annual awards honor the extraordinary work of infrastructure professionals and their innovative use of Bentley software to improve the way infrastructure is designed, built, and operated. This year, nearly 250 projects were nominated by organizations in 47 countries. Winners were selected across 12 categories by a panel of independent judges during Bentley's Year in Infrastructure conference, held October 15-16 in Amsterdam. “Congratulations to this year's Going Digital Award winners,” said Chris Bradshaw, chief sustainability and education officer, Bentley Systems.“These groundbreaking projects demonstrate how leading infrastructure engineering and construction companies, together with innovative owner-operators, are harnessing digital advancements-from connected data to AI-to transform project delivery and elevate asset performance. Your achievements are setting the standard for resilience, sustainability, and impact across infrastructure sectors.” 2025 Going Digital Awards Winners: Bridges and Tunnels
-
Italferr S.p.A. (Italy) – Leveraging Digital Technologies for Improved Infrastructure Management
-
Voyants Solutions Private Ltd. (India) – Preparation of Masterplan, Detailed Design and Project Management of Atal Puram Township, Agra, India
-
Deloitte and Vale (Brazil) – SYNCHRO 4D Powering the World's First Iron Ore Briquetting Plant
-
Baosteel Engineering & Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China) – Digital Intelligent Construction Project for a Steel Plant Based on Bentley Technology
-
Al Madinah Region Development Authority (MDA) (Saudi Arabia) – Manarah Urban Data Platform
-
Egis (France) – Canal Seine Nord Europe
-
PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) (Indonesia) – Smart Infrastructure by KAI & AssetWise Linear Analytics
-
Jabatan Kerja Raya Sarawak (JKRS) (Malaysia) – Sarawak Sabah Link Road Phase 2
-
AVS Engineers | ISID Architect, Nikhil Mahashur and Associates, Structural Engineer – Siddharth Sharma (India) – Fairmont Udaipur Palace
-
Fervo Energy (United States) – Cape Station
-
China Energy Engineering Group Guangxi Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. (China) – Application of GIS+BIM Digital Intelligence Technology to the Entire Lifecycle of China Southern Power Grid's Guangxi Nanning 500kV Power Transmission and Transformation Project
-
PT Wika Tirta Jaya Jatiluhur (WTJJ) (Indonesia) – SPAM Regional Jatiluhur I: Transforming Water for a Better Tomorrow
-
AECOM (United Kingdom) – Old Oak Common Great Western Railway Station Rail Systems
Ansys RF Channel Modeler for NASA Lunar Mission Planning (The Moon) – NASA Lunar Mission Planning for Ground Subscribers on the Moon
Aquawolf (United States) – From Fire Zones to Storms: A Case for Efficient and Smart Pole Modeling
Arcadis (Australia) – Coffs Harbour bypass
Aurecon (New Zealand) – Digitizing Urban Ground: Transforming Subsurface Engineering
citiME Consultancy LLC (United Arab Emirates) – Micromobility Modeling in Abu Dhabi's Strategic Transport Model
DC Water (United States) – From Blueprint to Reality: DC Water's Digital Twin Implementation
DPR Construction (United States)– Building with Care: Lean 4D Planning for Children's Hospital
Environmental Systems Lab, Cornell University (United States) – Energy Atlas: A Digital Twin for Decarbonizing Ithaca's Building Stock
Forte and Tablada, Inc. (United States) – 17th Street Canal Pump Station Digital Twin
Geoambiente S/A (Brazil) – High-Resolution Modeling for Groundwater Remediation Using Leapfrog
Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) (Lithuania) – Digital Twin for Buildings Operational Carbon Evaluation
Leviatan Group (Romania) – Optimized 4D Planning for Military Educational Campus
Ormat Technologies Inc. (Dominica) – Roseau Valley Geothermal Project
PowerChina Henan Electric Power Survey & Design Institute Co., Ltd. (China) – Substation Flood Risks Assessment, Monitoring, and Early Warning System
PT Hutama Karya (Indonesia) – Trans Papua Road – Mamberamo-Elelim section
PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (Indonesia) – Lumut Balai Unit-3
Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. (China) – Digital Innovation in the Full Lifecycle of Offshore Wind Power
-
GeoStruXer (Saudi Arabia) – Seismic Rehabilitation of Creeping Ground using Sustainable Micropiled PTRaft
-
Irfaan Peerun, Griffith University, Australia
