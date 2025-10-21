Bentley Systems Announces Winners Of The 2025 Going Digital Awards

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Company also recognizes key projects with Founders' Honors, the Bentley-Envision winner for infrastructure sustainability, and the 2025 Bentley Educator of the Year

UAE – October, 2025 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of the 2025 Going Digital Awards. The annual awards honor the extraordinary work of infrastructure professionals and their innovative use of Bentley software to improve the way infrastructure is designed, built, and operated.

This year, nearly 250 projects were nominated by organizations in 47 countries. Winners were selected across 12 categories by a panel of independent judges during Bentley's Year in Infrastructure conference, held October 15-16 in Amsterdam.

“Congratulations to this year's Going Digital Award winners,” said Chris Bradshaw, chief sustainability and education officer, Bentley Systems.“These groundbreaking projects demonstrate how leading infrastructure engineering and construction companies, together with innovative owner-operators, are harnessing digital advancements-from connected data to AI-to transform project delivery and elevate asset performance. Your achievements are setting the standard for resilience, sustainability, and impact across infrastructure sectors.”

2025 Going Digital Awards Winners:

Italferr S.p.A. (Italy) – Leveraging Digital Technologies for Improved Infrastructure Management

Bridges and Tunnels

Voyants Solutions Private Ltd. (India) – Preparation of Masterplan, Detailed Design and Project Management of Atal Puram Township, Agra, India

Cities, Campuses, and Facilities

Deloitte and Vale (Brazil) – SYNCHRO 4D Powering the World's First Iron Ore Briquetting Plant

Construction

Baosteel Engineering & Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China) – Digital Intelligent Construction Project for a Steel Plant Based on Bentley Technology

Energy Production

Al Madinah Region Development Authority (MDA) (Saudi Arabia) – Manarah Urban Data Platform

Geospatial and Reality Modeling

Egis (France) – Canal Seine Nord Europe

Project Delivery

PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) (Indonesia) – Smart Infrastructure by KAI & AssetWise Linear Analytics

Rail and Transit

Jabatan Kerja Raya Sarawak (JKRS) (Malaysia) – Sarawak Sabah Link Road Phase 2

Roads and Highways

AVS Engineers | ISID Architect, Nikhil Mahashur and Associates, Structural Engineer – Siddharth Sharma (India) – Fairmont Udaipur Palace

Structural Engineering

Fervo Energy (United States) – Cape Station

Subsurface Modeling and Analysis

China Energy Engineering Group Guangxi Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. (China) – Application of GIS+BIM Digital Intelligence Technology to the Entire Lifecycle of China Southern Power Grid's Guangxi Nanning 500kV Power Transmission and Transformation Project

Transmission and Distribution

PT Wika Tirta Jaya Jatiluhur (WTJJ) (Indonesia) – SPAM Regional Jatiluhur I: Transforming Water for a Better Tomorrow

Water and Wastewater

Founders' Honors:

During the event, Bentley also recognized 18 projects with Founders' Honors. Chosen individually by Bentley's founders, Founders' Honors are presented to a small number of exemplary projects, individuals, and organizations that reflect the company's mission of advancing the world's infrastructure for better quality of life.



AECOM (United Kingdom) – Old Oak Common Great Western Railway Station Rail Systems

Ansys RF Channel Modeler for NASA Lunar Mission Planning (The Moon) – NASA Lunar Mission Planning for Ground Subscribers on the Moon

Aquawolf (United States) – From Fire Zones to Storms: A Case for Efficient and Smart Pole Modeling

Arcadis (Australia) – Coffs Harbour bypass

Aurecon (New Zealand) – Digitizing Urban Ground: Transforming Subsurface Engineering

citiME Consultancy LLC (United Arab Emirates) – Micromobility Modeling in Abu Dhabi's Strategic Transport Model

DC Water (United States) – From Blueprint to Reality: DC Water's Digital Twin Implementation

DPR Construction (United States)– Building with Care: Lean 4D Planning for Children's Hospital

Environmental Systems Lab, Cornell University (United States) – Energy Atlas: A Digital Twin for Decarbonizing Ithaca's Building Stock

Forte and Tablada, Inc. (United States) – 17th Street Canal Pump Station Digital Twin

Geoambiente S/A (Brazil) – High-Resolution Modeling for Groundwater Remediation Using Leapfrog

Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) (Lithuania) – Digital Twin for Buildings Operational Carbon Evaluation

Leviatan Group (Romania) – Optimized 4D Planning for Military Educational Campus

Ormat Technologies Inc. (Dominica) – Roseau Valley Geothermal Project

PowerChina Henan Electric Power Survey & Design Institute Co., Ltd. (China) – Substation Flood Risks Assessment, Monitoring, and Early Warning System

PT Hutama Karya (Indonesia) – Trans Papua Road – Mamberamo-Elelim section

PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (Indonesia) – Lumut Balai Unit-3 Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. (China) – Digital Innovation in the Full Lifecycle of Offshore Wind Power

Bentley-Envision Award for Sustainable Infrastructure:

The Bentley-Envision Award for Sustainable Infrastructure recognized a pioneering Going Digital Award project that went beyond technical excellence and economic value to deliver exceptional and measurable environmental and social impact.

GeoStruXer (Saudi Arabia) – Seismic Rehabilitation of Creeping Ground using Sustainable Micropiled PTRaft

All Bentley-Envision submissions were reviewed by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI), the nonprofit organization that develops and manages the Envision® sustainable infrastructure framework, in partnership with Bentley's Sustainability team.

Educator of the Year Award:

The Bentley Systems' Educator of the Year Award honors an academic professional who has made outstanding contributions to infrastructure education. Selected by a panel of independent judges, the winner is recognized for innovative teaching methods, impactful student engagement, and the integration of cutting-edge engineering software and technology into the curriculum.

Irfaan Peerun, Griffith University, Australia

