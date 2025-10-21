21 Analytics And AML Incubator Partner To Offer Fully Managed Travel Rule Service To Crypto Firms

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) (Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - 21 Analytics, the Swiss leading Travel Rule solution, and AML Incubator, a Canadian prime compliance consultancy, join forces for a fully managed offering to Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) and Money Service Businesses (MSBs). Companies will not need dedicated professionals to handle Travel Rule transactions, as most are automatically processed through the 21 Analytics platform, while AML Incubator's professionals review higher-risk cases.







21 Analytics and AML Incubator join forces in implementing fully managed travel rule and AML/ATF services to crypto firms.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Combining 21 Analytics' data-protection-first solution with AML Incubator's hands-on compliance expertise, VASPs and MSBs can build tailored Travel Rule programs directly integrated into 21 Analytics' on-premises software for enhanced security and compliance.

"By working with AML Incubator, we empower firms to develop and implement Travel Rule compliance efficiently. This partnership reflects our mission to make compliance easier for both teams and end-users," said Lucas Betschart, COO at 21 Analytics.

Through this partnership, VASPs and MSBs can:



Develop a comprehensive Travel Rule program with AML Incubator.

Deploy the 21 Analytics solution on-premises at the VASP/MSB or through AML Incubator.

Exchange Travel Rule data peer-to-peer for unparalleled security.

Automate ownership verification for self-hosted wallets. Rely on AML Incubator's team to manage and review high-risk transactions.

"Partnering with 21 Analytics enables us to support crypto companies with complete solutions for the challenging Travel Rule securely and holistically," said Tigran Rostomyan, CEO at AML Incubator.

About AML Incubator (AMLI)

AML Incubator is a fractional compliance outsourcing firm that provides compliance solutions to crypto exchanges, money service businesses, banks, and many other Fintech industries. With a proven track record of success, AML Incubator assists in overcoming any regulatory compliance challenges that may arise, allowing companies to focus on their core business.

AMLI's Services include:

Fractional CAMLO/MLRO services,

MSB and RPAA Registration Services,

Enhanced Due Diligence Services, and

External Audits

About 21 Analytics

21 Analytics is a Swiss technology company headquartered in Zug. Its solution to the FATF Travel Rule ensures compliance when transacting with virtual assets. 21 Analytics leverages its experience to combine compliance and data protection, resulting in an on-premises software solution. None of the user data is shared with the company. It is the initiator of the Address Ownership Proof Protocol (AOPP), allowing seamless compliance in self-hosted wallet transfers, and the leading contributor to open protocols implementing the FATF Travel Rule, like TRP.