UAE Residents Can Now Report Non-Compliant Media Content Via New Platform

In a bid to encourage positivity among residents, the UAE Media Council has launched a new digital platform on Tuesday to allow community members to take the initiative and report any content they deem non-compliant in the digital sphere.

The country has recently taken several steps to ensure a safe environment for online content, including the launch of the 'Advertiser Permit' to regulate advertisements published on social media, such as Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp.

Everone working in the media field and all media institutions in the UAE are required to comply with a set of national standards for media content. Any violation of these criteria may lead to administrative fines, closure of the media institution or cancellation of the media licence/permit.

The newly launched website/application is called A'men, which means 'safe' in Arabic, and it lists three types of online content that users can report, and they are as follows:



Misleading content This means the circulation of content containing false, misleading, or inaccurate information, presenting incorrect opinions, contradicting facts, spreading rumours, or harming the interests of the state

Unsafe content Any circulation of content violating approved media standards under UAE legislation. This includes promoting harmful ideologies, publishing material that contradicts societal values, identity, or national culture, or offending any societal group, or presenting opinions that conflict with the nation's values, vision, or mission Advertising content This refers to content involving visual, audio, or written advertisements in digital or traditional forms that fail to comply with approved media standards. It includes reporting individuals who publish advertisements without proper authorisation from the Media Council or establishments, collaborating with unlicensed advertisers.

How to use A'men?

If you ever come across a media content online that is unsafe, misleading or advertising, you can simply report it by following the following steps:

1. Visit the website amen or download the A'men application

2. Register using your UAE Pass or proceed as a guest

3. Select the content category (misleading, unsafe, or advertising)

4. Provide submission details via a link, image, or voice note

Media content standards in UAE

The UAE has set a number of standards for the media to follow. Here's what those work in the media field should abide to:



Respect the Divine Entity, Islamic beliefs, monotheistic religions, and other beliefs, and not offend any of them.

Respect the State's governance system, its symbols and institutions, and the highest interests of the State and society.

Respect the State's orientation and policy on the domestic and international levels.

Avoid addressing anything that might harm the State's foreign relations.

Respect the cultural and civilisational heritage and national identity of the UAE.

Avoid publishing or circulating anything that harms national unity and social cohesion.

Avoid raising sectarian, regional, or tribal strife, and inciting violence, hatred, and terrorist acts, and avoid inciting hatred and spreading a spirit of discord in society.

Avoid offending the prevailing values in society and observe the requirements of the public interest.

Avoid offending the legal, economic, judicial and security system in the UAE.

Respect the rules of privacy and everything related to the private lives of individuals.

Avoid publishing or circulating anything that might incite the commission of crimes or encourage murder, rape, or the use of drugs or psychotropic substances.

Avoid publishing, broadcasting, or circulating phrases, pictures, drawings, or opinions that violate public morals, offend young people, or call for embracing or promoting subversive ideas.

Avoid publishing, broadcasting, or circulating false news, forged papers, or those incorrectly attributed to entities or persons.

Avoid publishing, broadcasting, or circulating anything that might harm the national currency or the economic situation in the State.

Avoid spreading rumours and misleading news.

Avoid glorifying groups with destructive political, ethnic, economic, ideological, or social tendencies that are adverse to the UAE or that serve their own interests.

Select appropriate individuals when hosting them or taking comments from them in the media.

The content of any advertisement shall respect the culture, identity, and values of the UAE.

Take into account the Age Rating System of artistic works approved by the UAE Media Council. Respect children's rights in accordance with the legislation applicable within the UAE.