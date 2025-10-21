UK Backs Afghanistanpakistan Ceasefire, Calls It Key Step Toward Regional Stability

The United Kingdom has voiced support for the ceasefire agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan, calling it an important step toward easing border tensions and strengthening regional stability.

Hamish Faulkner, the UK's Deputy Foreign Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a post on X that London welcomes the agreement as a foundation for further diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Faulkner praised Qatar and Turkey for mediating the talks that led to the ceasefire, describing their role as vital to maintaining peace and preventing future escalation in South Asia.

He added that lasting peace can only be achieved through joint efforts to combat militant threats and ensure open communication channels between neighboring nations.

The British government emphasized that de-escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan is crucial not only for regional security but also for humanitarian and trade stability along their shared border.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated in recent months amid cross-border clashes, mutual accusations of harboring armed groups, and repeated closures of key trade routes.

Analysts say London's statement reflects renewed international interest in stabilizing South Asia, where border conflicts have disrupted economic ties and contributed to worsening humanitarian conditions.

Diplomats believe the UK's endorsement could encourage broader cooperation among regional and global partners to sustain the ceasefire and promote dialogue between Kabul and Islamabad.

