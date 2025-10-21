403
FM of Ethiopia emphasizes importance nuclear partnership with Russia
(MENAFN) Ethiopia’s collaboration with Russia in nuclear energy is poised to significantly reshape the country’s energy sector and boost its influence across the region, Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos said on Tuesday.
Speaking after discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Timotheos described the deal with Rosatom—which includes the construction of Ethiopia’s first nuclear power plant—as a “major step” for both nations and for sub-Saharan Africa overall.
The meeting with Lavrov occurred shortly after the nuclear agreement was signed. In September, Rosatom and the Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation finalized an action plan in Moscow to advance the construction of the nuclear facility. The signing ceremony took place at the Kremlin during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
“We hope to strengthen the leading role of Ethiopia in energy in our region,” Timotheos said, noting that Ethiopia already exports electricity to Kenya, Djibouti, and Sudan and plans to broaden cooperation with the addition of nuclear capacity.
“The energy that will be received through the nuclear power plant and other projects will contribute to the modernization of Ethiopia,” he added, highlighting ambitions to advance artificial intelligence and other high-tech sectors.
Lavrov commented that “the signing of agreements to build the first nuclear power plant in Ethiopia is a major milestone in countries’ relations, as well as an important step toward implementing similar technologies in sub-Saharan Africa.”
Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Evgeny Terekhin told reports that Rosatom will construct the nuclear power plant using the VVER-1200 reactor, a modern 1,200 MW pressurized water design recognized for its high efficiency and advanced safety systems.
