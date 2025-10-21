The Best Exercise Routines For People With Little Time



A full schedule of activities will no longer be an excuse for not doing sport. Here you have the best exercise routines with little time. There is something for everyone!

By TCRN STAFF October 18, 2025

Can you imagine that you only need 15-30 minutes to keep fit? Sure it's the perfect solution for many of you. Those who have the firm decision to take care of themselves, but your hectic pace of life does not make it easy for you to find a place solved with any of these exercise routines in a short time. To start, 3 proposals ranked by the time you need to complete them.

¡Less impossible! This is a circuit of the so-called HIIT, that is, high intensity exercises in short intervals. This, in particular, works on the areas where there is usually more interest (glutes, legs and abdomen). Remember that it is finished in less than a quarter of an hour.

Each exercise round consists of 40 seconds of activity and 20 seconds of rest. These are some exercises you can combine:

Squats with jump, a variant of the classic exercise that brings you multiple benefits. On the one hand, develop muscle in the gluteal area, hip area, quadriceps and leg girdle. It is also an aerobic routine, which improves the functioning of your cardiovascular system.

Scissor steps, perfect for shaping your legs. If you want a plus of benefits, you can combine cross scissors and vertical scissors.

The effective mountains climbers or climber exercise is one of the most complete exercises, as it involves lower and upper train muscles. Ideal for burning fat, toning muscles and increasing cardiovascular endurance.

The plank to down dog or, to better understand it, the flat dog facing down.

This routine helps improve flexibility and increases lung capacity. But it also helps you to strengthen your ability to concentrate.

To finish, a minute of burpees, probably one of the most fashionable exercises. Here, you combine coordination, strength and endurance.

A round of exercises specially designed to oxidize fat. In case you didn't know, it's the correct expression to replace that colloquial phrase of“burning fat”. And that, fat itself is not negative, they are the source of energy of the body. With these exercises and a proper diet, you get the right ratio of body fat and improve muscle tone.

This short-term exercise routine is best done at a medium pace, not 100%. It's most effective if you do the maximum possible repetitions in those 20 minutes:

20 jumps of both legs on a drawer.

15 sit ups.

10 hip flexions.

Finally, it ends with a 100-meter race.

And, as promised is debt, here you have the last of the exercise routines with little time. It is the longest, but does not exceed half an hour.

It is ideal to activate your body, so that you put it in motion. That is, to combat sedentary. And, of course, it provides you with two unbeatable benefits, helps reduce fat and burn calories. A routine that makes your heart rate go up.

We recommend 4 sets per exercise, with 30 seconds rest between them. The number of repetitions we propose is indicative, you can vary it according to your fitness status or needs:

20 jumping jack or jumps alternating opening of arms and legs.

10 squats with jump.

10 push-ups.

20 sit-ups.

20 Strides, the best exercise to reduce fat in the buttocks and legs.