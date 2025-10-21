403
US Senate blocks stopgap funding measures for twelve time
(MENAFN) On Monday, the US Senate once more failed to pass a temporary funding measure, marking the 11th unsuccessful attempt to reopen the federal government.
The motion to advance a House-approved bill to fund the government through November 21 did not reach the necessary 60-vote threshold, falling short with a vote of 50-43. So far, every effort to pass the legislation has ended in defeat, with little indication that the outcome will change in upcoming attempts.
Senator Rand Paul opposed the bill, while Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and independent Senator Angus King joined Republicans in supporting the measure.
Earlier on the Senate floor, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized both Republicans and the White House for the prolonged shutdown, saying they have refused to negotiate while millions of Americans face growing difficulties, especially in health care.
“We enter another week of (President) Donald Trump’s government shutdown, and Republicans seem happy not to work, happy not to negotiate, happy to let health care premiums spike for over 20 million working and middle-class Americans,” Schumer said.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune reiterated the GOP’s position, emphasizing that Republicans have consistently expressed their readiness to engage in discussions addressing Democrats’ health care concerns.
