US Senate leader calls for probe purchase of two luxury private jets
(MENAFN) US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday demanded a full investigation into what he called a "blatant misuse" of taxpayer funds by the Department of Homeland Security after reports revealed the agency spent $172 million on two luxury private jets for Secretary Kristi Noem.
"I’m demanding the GAO do a full investigation as to what the hell is the justification for buying these jets," Schumer said in a video message, formally requesting the Government Accountability Office to review the acquisitions.
The comments followed reports that the department had purchased two Gulfstream private jets for Noem and other senior officials at a total cost of $172 million.
Speaking on the Senate floor earlier, Schumer dismissed the administration’s defense that the G700 aircraft were acquired for "safety reasons."
"Let’s be very clear: at a time that Americans are paying more for groceries, falling behind on car payments and seeing their electricity (bills) go up and up and up, Secretary Noem thinks it’s a good use of taxpayer dollars to buy two jets known for having 'the most spacious cabin in the industry,’" he said.
In addition, House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rosa DeLauro and Homeland Security Subcommittee ranking member Rep. Lauren Underwood have requested further details from Noem regarding the purchases.
