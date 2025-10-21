403
Trump Administration Intensifies Immigration Enforcement
(MENAFN) Since President Donald Trump assumed office in January, more than 480,000 undocumented immigrants have been detained across the United States, according to a statement from US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
During a press conference held in Florida, Noem highlighted that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had arrested over 480,000 individuals described as "criminal illegal aliens."
She further specified that 70% of these individuals either faced criminal charges or had been convicted of crimes.
This development underscores the Trump administration's heightened efforts on immigration enforcement, particularly during its second term.
The administration has placed special emphasis on apprehending undocumented immigrants with criminal backgrounds. Noem further explained that the focus on these arrests was intended to enhance safety in communities, thereby allowing families to "thrive" and experience the freedom for which the country was founded.
In addition to these arrests, last month, the Department of Homeland Security revealed that approximately 2 million illegal immigrants had left the United States since January 20.
This number included about 1.6 million voluntary self-deportations and over 400,000 formal deportations, all occurring within a span of less than 250 days.
On the same day, President Trump also commended what he referred to as "record-breaking" law enforcement achievements under his administration.
He pointed to new data from the FBI detailing significant operations in combating violent crime, drug trafficking, and child protection.
According to Trump, more than 28,000 violent criminals had been arrested, over 6,000 illegal weapons confiscated, and more than 1,700 child predators and 300 human traffickers removed from the streets since January 20.
