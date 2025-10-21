403
Qatar Charity Launches 55 New Projects For Jordan's Needy
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its ongoing commitment to improving living standards, reducing unemployment, and empowering underprivileged families in Jordan, Qatar Charity (QC) has launched 55 new economic empowerment projects across various governorates.
With a total value approaching QR1mn, these initiatives supported by donors in Qatar, aim to boost family incomes and promote sustainable self-reliance by providing diverse and stable sources of livelihood, including photography equipment, handicraft materials, and household appliances.
Saleh Mohammed al-Merri, general supervisor of QC office, said:“These economic empowerment projects reflect Qatar Charity's humanitarian mission of promoting solidarity and giving and highlight the trust of our donors in Qatar, whose contributions bring hope and joy to hundreds of needy families.”
Abdullah Mohammed from Irbid, said:“This project has restored our hope for a dignified livelihood and self-reliance after years of hardship.”
Since 2021, QC has been operating in Jordan in partnership with the government and civil society organisations. To date, it has implemented more than 125 economic empowerment projects, benefitting over 2,100 people.
