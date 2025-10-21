ISRO Recruitment 2025: Great Opportunity For 10Th, ITI, Diploma And Engineering Graduates
ISRO Recruitment 2025: ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR) has announced 141 vacancies for posts including Technician, Scientist/Engineer. Eligibility: 10th, ITI, Diploma, E/B. Apply by November 14, 2025.
ISRO has announced 141 vacancies at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. These central government positions range from Technician to Scientist/Engineer. Apply online today!
Total 141 vacancies for posts like Technician, Cook, Driver, Nurse, & Scientist. Salary ranges from ₹19,900 to ₹1,77,500 per month based on the position.
Eligibility ranges from 10th pass, ITI, Diploma to E/B. Age limit is 18-35 years, with relaxation for SC/ST (5 yrs), OBC (3 yrs), and PwBD (10-15 yrs).
Selection is via a Written Test and Skill Test/Interview. Key Dates: Applications open on 16.10.2025 and close on 14.11.2025. Don't miss the deadline!
You can only apply online at the official website: Make sure to read the full notification to check your eligibility before applying.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment