ISRO Recruitment 2025: Great Opportunity For 10Th, ITI, Diploma And Engineering Graduates

ISRO Recruitment 2025: ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR) has announced 141 vacancies for posts including Technician, Scientist/Engineer. Eligibility: 10th, ITI, Diploma, E/B. Apply by November 14, 2025.

