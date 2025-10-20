Auto Collision Estimating Software Market To Reach USD $3.85 Billion By 2029 At 10.2% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Auto Collision Estimating Software Market In 2025?

There has been a swift development in the size of the auto collision estimating software market in the last few years. It's envisaged to escalate from a worth of $2.33 billion in 2024 to around $2.61 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. Factors leading to this growth during the historic period include heightened collision rates, strict regulatory adherence, advancements in vehicle technology, increased customer expectations, and the progression of the insurance sector.

The market for auto collision estimating software is projected to experience accelerated growth in the coming years. It is forecasted to reach $3.85 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This predicted expansion in the forecast period can be linked to the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), the proliferation of electric and self-driving vehicles, a heightened focus on environmental sustainability, and the worldwide growth of the automotive aftermarket. There is also an increasing emphasis on improving customer experience. Expected trends for the forecast period include the integration of AI and machine learning, the use of cloud-based solutions, the improvement of mobile solutions, the utilization of data analytics for performance enhancement, and an emphasis on regulatory compliance and standardization.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Auto Collision Estimating Software Market?

The surge in road mishaps is predicted to drive the expansion of the auto collision estimating software market in the future. Road mishaps, also known as traffic accidents, happen when there are instances involving vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, or other road users on public roads which lead to damage, injury, or death. Auto collision estimating software plays a critical role in post-accidents scenario, enhancing repairs, claims and overall efficiency by examining photographs, vehicle data and details of damage to provide quick and precise repair estimates. As an illustration, in May 2023, as per the data from the Government Digital Service, a governmental organization in the UK, there was an 8.7% rise in fatalities on UK roads, from 1,558 in 2021 to 1,695 in 2022. Hence, the rise in road mishaps is fueling the expansion of the auto collision estimating software market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Auto Collision Estimating Software Industry?

Major players in the Auto Collision Estimating Software include:

. Intuit Inc.

. Snap-On Inc.

. ABRA Auto Body & Glass LP

. Solera Holdings Inc.

. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

. Enlyte Group LLC

. AudaExplore

. Alldata LLC

. Shopmonkey Inc.

. Solera Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Auto Collision Estimating Software Industry?

Leading corporations within the auto collision estimating software market are focusing on introducing revolutionary creations, like repair package solutions, to strengthen their foothold in the market. These solutions offer a universal language and framework that enables the smooth cross-platform data interchange between auto collision estimating systems, insurance firms, and other significant parties involved in the repair procedures. For example, SUNÂ Collision, a company based in the US that specializes in OEM collision and mechanical repair information, showcased a groundbreaking repair package solution that eases the arduous blueprinting process and offers complete documentation to back up estimates and insurance claims in October 2023. This innovation serves as a significant time-saver for service writers or estimators by automating the preparation of a foolproof repair plan in mere seconds and eradicating the necessity for manual data input.

What Segments Are Covered In The Auto Collision Estimating Software Market Report?

The auto collision estimating software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cloud-based Auto Collision Estimating Software, On-premise Auto Collision Estimating Software

2) By Deployment Model: SaaS (Software as a Service), Traditional Software

3) By Application: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By End-users: Independent Auto Repair Shops, Dealerships, Fleet Management Companies, Insurance Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Cloud-based Auto Collision Estimating Software: Subscription-Based Services, Pay-Per-Use Services

2) By On-Premise Auto Collision Estimating Software: One-Time Purchase Licenses, Annual Maintenance Contracts

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Auto Collision Estimating Software Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for auto collision estimating software. The growth forecast for this region is also included in the report. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

