UAE Golden Visa: Exclusive Benefits For Long-Term Residents And Support For Expats

The UAE's Golden Visa programme, offering certain categories of expats long-term residency without needing a sponsor. This programme is designed to attract and retain talented individuals, investors, and other key contributors in the Emirates.

The Golden Visa provides exclusive benefits and is available for various groups, including:



Investors

Entrepreneurs

Scientists

Talents, scholars, and specialists

Top students and graduates

Pioneers of humanitarian work First line of defence personnel

The residency permits are valid for either 5 or 10 years, depending on the category with the aim to encourage individuals to live, work, invest, and study in the UAE, while enjoying exclusive benefits which include:

Multiple-entry visa: Foreigners seeking UAE Golden Visa can get a multi-entry permit to finalise the procedures in the Emirates.

Renewable residence visa: The Golden residency includes a renewable 5- or 10-year residence visa, depending on the category.

Extended stay outside UAE: Previously, all UAE residents were required to return to the country within six months of exiting. If a resident stayed outside the UAE for longer than six months, their residency visa could be deemed invalid. However, Golden Visa holders can stay outside the country for a period exceeding 6 months without needing to re-enter the country within that time frame.

No need for a sponsor: There is no need for a guarantor or sponsor within the country for Golden Visa holders.

Family residency permits: Golden visa holder are eligible to sponsor family members, including spouses and children regardless of their ages.

Unlimited support service workers: There is no maximum limit on the number of support service workers or house helps a Golden Visa holder can recruit.

Family member residency after death: Family members can remain in the UAE for the duration of their residency in the event of the death of the breadwinner holding the Golden residency.

Consular services for Golden Visa holders: Long-term residents now have access to dedicated consular services abroad. They can receive support during crises, disasters, or other exceptional situations. Expats have 24/7 access to the Ministry via +97124931133 for urgent assistance and can get help with evacuation, repatriation, or burial, while families can complete related procedures quickly and efficiently.

The service also helps those who lose or damage passports overseas by issuing electronic Return Documents, ensuring safe and streamlined return to the UAE.

