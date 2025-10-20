403
KGB seeks efforts to have talks Russia, Ukraine—agency boss
(MENAFN) The head of Belarus’s State Security Committee (KGB) announced that his agency is working to back diplomatic initiatives aimed at restarting negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, according to national reports.
Speaking on Sunday, Ivan Tertel said the KGB was actively supporting efforts led by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to help resolve the ongoing war. He emphasized that only “quiet, calm negotiations and a search for a compromise” could bring an end to the conflict.
Lukashenko had previously expressed a desire to meet Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to explore potential compromises, but Kiev rejected the offer.
Zelensky has consistently ruled out concessions to Moscow, instead appealing for greater Western military assistance. His recent trip to the United States reportedly focused on obtaining long-range Tomahawk missiles from President Donald Trump — a request that was ultimately denied.
The Ukrainian president has also dismissed previous peace proposals from other nations. When Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban suggested mediating talks in late 2024, Zelensky refused, saying Budapest lacked both the military strength and diplomatic leverage to influence Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump’s decision to deny Ukraine long-range weapons came shortly after reports confirmed that he and Putin agreed to meet for a bilateral summit in Hungary in the coming weeks, following their earlier encounter in Alaska.
On Monday, Zelensky reiterated his stance, saying he did not view Budapest as “the best forum for this meeting” and added that “in terms of mediation the incumbent prime minister of Hungary doesn’t have an adequate stance, so to speak.”
