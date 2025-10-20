403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Foreign Ministers Focus on19th Sanctions Package on Russia
(MENAFN) On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized that Ukraine remains the central issue for European Union foreign ministers, as the bloc prepares to implement its 19th set of sanctions against Russia later this week.
EU foreign ministers assembled in Luxembourg to deliberate on a fresh wave of punitive measures targeting Russia, evaluate the ongoing crisis in Gaza, and address rising global supply-chain threats linked to escalating geopolitical instability.
“We are expecting this week also to adopt the 19th package of sanctions. Unfortunately, not today, but we have a leaders’ meeting coming up Thursday,” Kallas stated during her remarks to the press before the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.
Kallas underlined that Russia “only understands strength” and continues to display no real inclination toward peace, even amid renewed diplomatic gestures by US President Donald Trump.
Trump is anticipated to hold discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest within the next two weeks.
“Of course, all efforts for peace are welcome, but we don’t see Russia really wanting peace. My wish would have been that it’s President Zelenskyy who meets Putin, because it’s actually them who have to agree on this,” she added.
Additionally, Kallas noted that EU ministers are intensifying efforts to crack down on Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” — a covert network of ships reportedly assisting Moscow in evading Western oil-export curbs.
“We are discussing with the member states how to better coordinate our actions regarding the shadow fleet. We need to be more creative because they are also creative in bypassing these measures,” she explained.
EU foreign ministers assembled in Luxembourg to deliberate on a fresh wave of punitive measures targeting Russia, evaluate the ongoing crisis in Gaza, and address rising global supply-chain threats linked to escalating geopolitical instability.
“We are expecting this week also to adopt the 19th package of sanctions. Unfortunately, not today, but we have a leaders’ meeting coming up Thursday,” Kallas stated during her remarks to the press before the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.
Kallas underlined that Russia “only understands strength” and continues to display no real inclination toward peace, even amid renewed diplomatic gestures by US President Donald Trump.
Trump is anticipated to hold discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest within the next two weeks.
“Of course, all efforts for peace are welcome, but we don’t see Russia really wanting peace. My wish would have been that it’s President Zelenskyy who meets Putin, because it’s actually them who have to agree on this,” she added.
Additionally, Kallas noted that EU ministers are intensifying efforts to crack down on Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” — a covert network of ships reportedly assisting Moscow in evading Western oil-export curbs.
“We are discussing with the member states how to better coordinate our actions regarding the shadow fleet. We need to be more creative because they are also creative in bypassing these measures,” she explained.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment