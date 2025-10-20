403
Tropical Storm Fengshan leaves Philippines after disastrous flooding
(MENAFN) Tropical Storm Fengshan moved out of the Philippines on Monday morning after several days of heavy rain and strong winds, causing widespread flooding and affecting more than 130,000 people.
Authorities reported that at least seven individuals lost their lives and two remain missing after the storm, locally named "Ramil," struck northern and central regions of the country. Approximately 37,825 families, totaling 133,196 people, experienced the storm’s impact across nine provinces and 35 cities and municipalities.
The disaster displaced at least 13,710 residents, with 7,511 accommodated in 166 official evacuation centers and 6,199 finding temporary shelter elsewhere.
The Philippines regularly faces tropical storms, with an average of 20 typhoons making landfall each year, posing recurring risks to communities across the archipelago.
