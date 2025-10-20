403
New spree of verbal attacks: Trump calls Colombia’s leader “a lunatic”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that his administration will halt all financial assistance to Colombia and impose tariffs on the country, criticizing its handling of drug production and calling President Gustavo Petro “a lunatic.”
Speaking to reporters after returning to Washington, Trump confirmed that a previous statement from Senator Lindsey Graham about upcoming tariffs was “correct,” noting that the exact rate would be disclosed on Monday.
“I’m stopping all payments to Colombia because they don’t have anything to do with their fight against drugs,” Trump said. “They make drugs, they refine drugs, they make cocaine. They have no fight against drugs. Colombia is out of control, and now they have the worst president they’ve ever had. He’s a lunatic who’s got a lot of problems, mental problems.”
Trump further criticized Colombia for the global impact of its cocaine exports, claiming the country “destroys families” and asserting that it “has no intention” of reducing drug production.
